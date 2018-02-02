Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Make it a Super Beef Sunday

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Kick-off to Mardi Gras Galveston
Friday through Sunday
The Strand
The 107th Mardi Gras! Galveston is taking over the island from Friday, February 2 though Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday). In addition to parades, balcony parties, concerts and plenty of beads, this year’s festivities will include a food truck park, serving everything from tacos and sausage on a stick to funnel cakes and teriyaki chicken. Weekend passes start at $24.48 plus fees.
Mardi Gras Mixers & Elixers at the Houston Museum of Natural Science
Friday, doors open at 7 p.m.
5555 Hermann Park
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is putting a Mardi Gras masquerade twist on its Mixers & Elixers event (beads and masks are encouraged). Doors open at 7 p.m. for the live band, dancing, cash bars and food trucks. Tickets are $25 ($15 for HMNS members and free for HMNS Catalysts).
Wine Walk at Winter Street Studios
Saturday, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
2101 Winter
Head to Winter Street Studios for the eighth annual Wine Walk, benefiting Houston Boxer Rescue. From 3 to 5:30 p.m., guests can enjoy ten-plus wines from Spain alongside live music, bites and workshops from local artists. Tickets can be purchased for $35.
Super Beef Sunday at Saint Arnold Brewery
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint Arnold Brewery invites bbq fans to get their fill before the Big Game at its annual Super Beef Sunday. The legendary Louie Mueller BBQ will be onsite alongside Feges BBQ and Victorian’s Barbecue, each preparing and serving the finest smoked meats for you to enjoy with Saint A brews. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three pitmasters, beer and a commemorative pint glass (suggested arrival time is prior to 12:30 p.m. so that you can taste all of the different items). Like previous years, Louie Mueller BBQ will have pre-wrapped whole brisket ($100) and beef ribs ($75) available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase).
Super Bowl Watch Party at Karbach Brewery
Sunday, doors open at 4:30 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Enjoy the big game with some great beer and an all-star Super Bowl spread. Admission is $35 per person and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet with suckling pig, a Frito Pie station, grilled wings and sausage, a carving station, potato bar, hummus and flatbreads, fruits, veggies and desserts. Tack on $3 Pints of Love Street, Hopadillo, Lemon & Ginger Radler and Big & Bright plus special tappings from our BBH and FUN Series. Seating is guaranteed with the purchase of a ticket.
