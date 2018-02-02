Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Make it a Super Beef Sunday

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:



Kick-off to Mardi Gras Galveston

Friday through Sunday

The Strand

The 107th Mardi Gras! Galveston is taking over the island from Friday, February 2 though Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday). In addition to parades, balcony parties, concerts and plenty of beads, this year’s festivities will include a food truck park, serving everything from tacos and sausage on a stick to funnel cakes and teriyaki chicken. Weekend passes start at $24.48 plus fees.

Mardi Gras Mixers & Elixers at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Friday, doors open at 7 p.m.

5555 Hermann Park