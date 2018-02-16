Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saint Arnold White Oak Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

White Oak

The Saint Arnold Pub Crawl is returning to The Heights, hitting the bars along White Oak. Start at any of the first six stops between 2 and 3 p.m. to grab your punch card; then do your best to complete the crawl and make your way to the after party at Onion Creek Cafe at 6 p.m. Those that do will earn a brand new Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass. As always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend. Stops and punch card pickups include Little Woodrow’s, BB’s Cafe, Fitzgerald’s, Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, Public House and Christian’s Tailgate.

Wine on the Green at The Water Works

Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.

105 Sabine

Hit this wine tasting event to discover new wines and spirits and sip and sample from more than 60 varieties and engage with wine experts from around the world. The day will also feature live music and bites from local chefs. Tickets are $40 and include entrance to the festival, complimentary samples and access to all the wine.

Annual Gumbo Cook-Off at Little Woodrow's Midtown

Saturday, 11 a.m.

2306 Brazos

Head to Little Woodrow’s Midtown for tasty drinks and even tastier gumbo. The 21-and-up event starts at 11 a.m., with the party running all day long.

Hawker Night Market: Chinese New Year Pop Up at Conservatory

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

1010 Prairie

Though it usually only does so once a month, Conservatory will be transforming into an authentic Hawker Street Market for a special pop-up in honor of the Chinese/Lunar New Year. Expect Chinese and Vietnamese street food, from assorted egg rolls and shrimp toast to dumplings and pho banh cuon, plus a Dragon/Lion Dance at 10 p.m.

Sunday Sweets and Wine Pairing at We Olive & Wine Bar Houston

Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.

249 West 19th

This "sweet" food and wine pairing starts with a guided olive oil tasting from We Olive & Wine Bar staff members, followed by a tasting of four wines paired with some We Olive inspired sweets. After the tasting, guests can order savory small bites, choose to purchase full glasses or bottles from the selection of small production, artisan wines, and enjoy 15 percent off the purchase of any retail products. Ticket price ($35/person) includes an olive oil tasting, four wine tastes, four small bites, coupon for 15 percent off any retail purchases, tax and gratuity (Eventbrite fee not included). To avoid Eventbrite fees, tickets may also be purchased at the store while supplies last.

