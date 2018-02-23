Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Beef Up at the World's Championship Bar-B-Que

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park

Friday and Saturday

The fan-favorite event continues through Saturday, kicking off the upcoming Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo season and offering a barbecue contest with more than 250 teams, live music, smoked meats and plenty of fun. Most tents are invite-only, but anyone can purchase tickets to access the carnival and venues like the The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and Chuck Wagon. Tickets are $15 ($5 for ages three to 12) and include a one-day carnival admission, plus a complimentary bbq plate with brisket, beans and chips.

Masquerade Woodlands at Town Green Park

Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.

2099 Lake Robbins

Head to Town Green Park for this inaugural Mardi Gras celebration, featuring live zydeco and jazz, hurricanes and beers, a pet parade and kids zone, and eats like crawfish, gumbo and Cajun specialties. General admission is $6, with VIP tickets available for $60.

Beer & Cider & Crawfish Festival at Town in City Brewing Company

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

1125 West Cavalcade

Town in City will be throwing its annual crawfish boil, boiling up tasty mud bugs alongside cold beer, ciders and live music. Crawfish is $7 per pound with a side of corn and potatoes, and guests can expect corn hole setups and special brewery-only beer releases.

Farmers & Artisans Market and Dog Adoption Fair

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

3525 North Frazier

In conjunction with its second and fourth Sunday farmers market held each month, Southern Star will be hosting a dog adoption. Sip suds and shop for a variety of locally grown, organic and hand crafted items, with the proceeds of the market donated to A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue. The taproom will be open until 6 p.m.

Vinyasa & Vino: Mindfulness in Yoga and Wine at Camerata at Paulie’s

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

1830 Westheimer

Camerata will host international yoga teacher Nicole Peralta for an all-levels vinyasa practice ending with a mindfulness-based tasting of three different wines, hand-selected by wine director Chris Poldoian. Each guest should dress comfortably and will be responsible for bringing their own yoga mat and water bottle. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the bar or on Camerata's website.

