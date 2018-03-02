Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 'Tis the Season to Suck Down Mudbugs

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Greater Heights Crawfish Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

411 West 20th

The Heights will be hosting its annual family-friendly mudbug fest, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. Festival gates open at 10:30 a.m., with crawfish plates available for purchase onsite or in advance. Guests can also expect local vendors, beer, and festival eats like hot dogs, cotton candy and pizza.

Chef Fest at Harvest Green Village Farm

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

8939 Harlem

Harvest Green’s second annual Chef Fest highlights local food, local brews and live music along with family-friendly activities, farm tours and farm animals. Taste culinary creations from the region’s top talent, including local stars like Monica Pope, Rebecca Masson and Jill Bartolome. Tickets are $75 (limited) for early bird, $90 regular price, $30 for children age five to 16 and $140 for VIP (with early access at 10 a.m.).

Hootenanny and Chili Cookoff at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

941 West 18th

The second annual Hootenanny and Chili Cookoff is free to attend, with live music, a petting zoo, roping contest, glassware and slag, and chili and beer, of course. Expect special carny-inspired beers like Cotton Tail cream ale with cotton candy and Mooreo Caliente, a milk stout with fried Oreos. There will also be non-alcoholic Sarsaparilla for the kiddos.

281-Night Market at Discovery Green

Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m.

1500 McKinney

Discovery Green will transform into the 281-Night Market, featuring eats from locals spots like Breaking Bao, Casian King, Churrascos, Oh My Gogi, Ono Poke, Peli Peli and Spicy Dog’n Go. The festival will also showcase dance performances from local dance companies, the seasonal roller rink and merchandise vendors.

Shrimp and Curry Pop Up at Wooster’s Garden

Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.

3315 Milam

Burger-chan owner and chef Willet Feng will be popping up at Wooster’s Garden, offering shrimp patia campechana ($10), Laksa-inspired shrimp and grits ($13) and Thai curry panna cotta ($6). Guests can order a la carte or dine on all three courses for $25.

