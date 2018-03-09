Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Score Free Meatballs from Helen

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
National Meatball Day at Helen in the Heights and Helen Greek Food and Wine
Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1111 Studewood; 2429 Rice
In honor of National Meatball Day, both Helen in the Heights and Helen Greek Food and Wine will be giving away one free order of soutzoukakia (meatballs) to guests who dine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (one free order for every two people). Made with lamb and beef and smothered in a sauce spiced with toasted cumin, the meatballs usually sell for $12.
Annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival at Griff’s
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m
3416 Roseland
Griff’s will hosts its 21st annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival, as 18 teams compete in the categories of Irish Stew, Chicken, Chili, Desserts and Irish Open Dish. The party will also feature plenty of booze and live music playing throughout the day.
Saint Arnold EaDo Pub Crawl
Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Around the Corner (start), 1510 Hutchins
Houston favorite pub crawl is hitting EaDo, beginning with the punch card pickup at Around the Corner between noon and 1 p.m. After that, hit the rest of the stops – Chapman & Kirby, King's Court, Little Woodrow's, Neil's Bahr and Lucky's Lodge – before making your way to Lucky’s pub for the after-party at 4 p.m. Those who complete the crawl and punch card will become the proud owners of a beautiful Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass. As always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Third Annual Locals Only Brewhaha at Moon Tower Inn
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
3004 Canal
Spend the day hanging out at Moon Tower Inn’s annual brewhaha which welcomes local breweries and bands for a day of fun. The free event will feature suds from spots like Brash, Under the Radar, Baa Baa Brewhouse, Houston Cider Co., Bakfish, 11 Below and plenty more.
Brunch launch at King’s BierHaus
Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2044 East T C Jester
King's BierHaus is launching Sunday brunch this weekend. Every Sunday, guests can enjoy specialties like the schnitzel and egg Hangover Sandwich, bratwurst-loaded Bavarian Omelet and chive biscuit King's Benedict alongside bloodys, biermosas and frosé.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!