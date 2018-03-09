Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Score Free Meatballs from Helen

Both locations of Helen Greek will be dishing out free soutzoukakia in honor of National Meatball Day.

National Meatball Day at Helen in the Heights and Helen Greek Food and Wine

Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1111 Studewood; 2429 Rice

In honor of National Meatball Day, both Helen in the Heights and Helen Greek Food and Wine will be giving away one free order of soutzoukakia (meatballs) to guests who dine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (one free order for every two people). Made with lamb and beef and smothered in a sauce spiced with toasted cumin, the meatballs usually sell for $12.