Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: St. Patty's Day Eats and Shenanigans

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saint Patrick’s Day Eats and Festivities

Friday through Sunday

From green beer-soaked shindigs to a New Year's Eve-style “leprechaun drop”, find out where to celebrate at our 2018 Houston Saint Patrick’s Party Guide; and for the lowdown on where to get your corned beef and cabbage, Jameson flights and “Kiss Me I’m Irish” cookies, check out our 2018 Houston Saint Patrick’s Day Food Guide.

Pups on the Patio at Cane Rosso (Montrose)

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.

4306 Yoakum

Bring your pups to the Montrose location of Cane Rosso to raise a glass and eat a pizza for a good cause. Your $10 donation to the Weimaraner Rescue of Texas gets you a glass of beer or wine, as well as a discount on the pizzeria's dog-inspired pies (all other pizzas will be available at the regular price). Cane Rosso will match the ticket donations at the end of the night. Dog ownership is not required, all are welcome to come out to support WRT.

Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

2202 Dallas

Celebrating its fifth year, 8th Wonder's birthday celebr8tion will include live music, food trucks and good times, rain or shine. Tickets are $35 for general admission ($40 at the door) and include four beer tokens, a limited edition pint glass and access to the party. VIP tickets are $100 ($125 at the door) and include an open bar, limited edition pint glass and access to VIP areas and specialty casks and brews.

Third Birthday Party at Johnny’s Gold Brick

Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.

2518 Yale

The Heights cocktailery will be throwing a third birthday party complete with live music, guest bartenders, Johnny's swag, a menu of Johnny’s Greatest Hits and bbq from Chapman House BBQ (food from 6 p.m. to close). Cocktail menu highlights include the Beety Beety Bom Bom (tequila, mezcal, beet, coconut cream, lemon), the Mistaken Identity (bourbon, pineapple, vermouth, cardamom) and the crowd favorite Big Gold (rum, orgeat, house cream soda).

Kitchen Takeover with Aqui at Wooster's Garden

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

3315 Milam

Aqui sous chef Niki Vongthong and pastry chef Jillian Bartolome are joining forces to take over the kitchen at Wooster's Garden. The talented duo will be featuring a la carte eats including salted egg-battered cauliflower with sambal aioli, spicy brisket Lao noodle "hangover soup," cinnamon roll with foie five-spice glaze and a hangover float with coconut sorbet, preserved peaches, coconut vinegar and Topo Chico.

