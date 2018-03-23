Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Spring with Kolache and Crawfish

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Tomball German Heritage Festival in Old Town Tomball

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

201 South Elm

Held near the Historical Train Depot Plaza, the Tomball German Heritage Festival celebrates German heritage through traditional music and dance, arts and crafts, and food and drink. The family-friendly event will feature more than 2,000 street vendors, festival eats and authentic German bites, beer and wine, a petting zoo, street performers, antique shopping and a heritage center.

Spring Kolache Pop-Up at King’s Biergarten

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon (or until sold out)

1329 East Broadway

Show up early if you want first dibs on King’s kolache creations. Get them in flavors like spicy kielbasa and cheddar, bratwurst and swiss, Reuben with homemade thousand island, lager-marinated sirloin, apple strudel and sweet cream cheese with melted strawberry.

BigAss Crawfish Bash at Gulf Greyhound Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

1000 FM 2004

Working in partnership with local charities that benefit lives of veterans, children, and the disabled, the 4th Annual BigAss Crawfish Bash is a rain or shine family-friendly extravaganza. The day will feature live music, a kids zone, and an all-you-can-eat crawfish cookoff from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30, with this year’s event benefiting Camp Hope, Texas Special Olympics and local education foundations.

Margarita Taste Off at Kirby Ice House

Satuday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 for VIP)

3333 Eastside

The tenth annual Margarita Taste Off pits local restaurants against one another for a good cause, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance. Guests can sip and vote for the best margarita while enjoying light bites, a Don Julio tasting station, DJ and raffle. Competitors include top spots like Alma Latina, Beaver’s, Eight Row Flint, Emmaline, La Fisheria and Habanera & The Guero, to name a few. Tickets are $40 for general admission ($50 at the door) and include a tasting-sized margarita from each competitor, light bites and beer tickets. The Exclusive VIP Tasting costs $75 and includes early access, priority parking and seating, a free raffle ticket and everything included with general admission.

Urban Harvest Farmers Market at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

The Urban Harvest Farmers Market is bringing its bounty to Saint Arnold, where guests can shop local and grab a beer in the comfort of a air-conditioned beer hall. Vendors include All We Need Farms, Bee2Bee Honey Collective, Breaking Bao, Plant if Forward Farms and more.

