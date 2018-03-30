Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Easter Sunday Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Anniversary Crab & Crawfish Boil Presidio

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

911 West 11th

Celebrate one year at Presidio with a crab and crawfish boil featuring live music by The Mighty Orq, Sara Van Buskirk, John Egan, Frank Freeman, Western Bling and Will Van Horn Trio.

Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

1 Birdsall

The annual Brenner’s Wine Fest will feature an array of wines, chef-crafted bites from Landry’s restaurants (from Brenner's Steakhouse to Willie G's) and live flamenco-style music from Moodafaruka. Tickets are $85 presale ($95 day of) for general admission and $150 for VIP (includes early access at 3 p.m.).

Third Anniversary at Wooster’s Garden

Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.

3315 Milam

Wooster’s Garden will be hosting its 3rd Anniversary Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Expect live music, flowing drinks and a good time.

Easter Brunch Dining Guide

Sunday

Check out our 2018 Easter Sunday Brunch Guide for a lineup of the city's best holiday options, from quick, casual breakfasts and family-friendly bunny brunches to luxurious multi-course affairs. The lineup includes brunch favorites like Caracol, The Dunlavy, State of Grace and True Food Kitchen.

Easter Brunch Buffet Public at City Acre Brewing Co.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3418 Topping

The brewery is holding its annual Easter Brunch, featuring outdoor games, fun for the kids and a holiday brunch buffet. Dig into Easter ham with veggies, migas, scrambled eggs, waffles with all the topping, chicken strips, Creole eggplant, biscuits and jam cinnamon rolls, seasonal fruit and mixed greens. Tickets are $21.95 and get you two beers or mimosas and buffet access ($16.95 for kids and soda-sippers).

