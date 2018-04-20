Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate 420 with the Ultimate Munchies

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

420 Special at Freebirds World Burrito

Friday, all day long

All locations

In honor of the stoner holiday known as 420, Freebirds World Burrito locations will be giving away one free Pot Brownie with the purchase of a Monster Burrito all day long. Guests are invited to create their dream burrito featuring a choice of bold ingredients like Tex-Mex queso, flame grilled steak, creamy jalapeño salsa and zesty guacamole; then wash it down with an “incredible, edible and perfectly legal” double chocolate pot brownie, on the house.

The High Roller Burger Special at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Friday, all day long

4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park

For one day only, 420 enthusiasts and adventurous eaters can get their hands on the indulgent High Roller burger, featuring a plethora of craveable eats. Made with a taco-seasoned beef patty and topped with pepperoni and mozzarella, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto ketchup and cool ranch fries in between two hemp seed buns, the burger comes with a spoonful of cookie dough on the side…obviously.

Galveston Island Wine Festival at Saengerfest Park

Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

2302 Strand

The ninth annual Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to the island, featuring fan-favorite events and new wines. Last year’s event offered tastes from 25 vineyards, and this year is expected to be even bigger. Hit Friday’s Premium Wine Tasting for pours and pairings from around the globe; or check out The Grand Tasting on Saturday, featuring around 100 wines, live music and afternoon indulgences. Tickets are $108 for the Premium Wine Tasting, $89 for The Grand Tasting, or $156 for the Combo VIP Premium + Grand Tasting Package.

Kings x Killens Kolache Pop Up at King’s BierHaus

Saturday, 9 a.m. until sold out

2044 East T C Jester

King’s BierHaus is teaming up with Killen’s BBQ for its next kolache pop-up, offering its signature kolache stuffed with Killen's pulled pork and brisket. The scratchmade pastries will also be available in flavors like spicy kielbasa and cheddar, apple strudel and "The Butcher," made with chopped sirloin marinated in Stiegl Lager. The bar will be open, featuring bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary specials and 30-plus German drafts. Be sure to show up early if you want first dibs.

Crawfish & Brews at 8th Wonder Brewery

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

2202 Dallas

The fifth annual Crawfish & Brews offers tasty mudbugs alongside live music and 8th Wonder's excellent lineup of beers. beer selection. Admission is $15 or $20 at the door, with Crawfish and Brews packages available for $40 or $45 at the door (includes admission, two pounds of crawfish, corn and potato, a limited edition pint glass and three beer tokens.

