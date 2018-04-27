Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip Suds at Kemah Craft Beer Fest

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar

Saturday, 10 a.m. until sold out

314 Gray

Fluff Bake Bar continues its Saturday Morning Bake Sale series with chef Ryan Hildebrand of FM Kitchen and Bar. Come early if you want first dibs on the sure-to-be tasty creations.

Crawfish Fest at Navigation Esplanade

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

2600 Navigation

Head to the Esplanade on Navigation for the inaugural crawfish festival, featuring free admission and crawfish, eats and beverages, and vendor arts and crafts available for purchase. Guests can RSVP online to help with planning (or simply show up).

Soundbites Food Truck Park at Peggy Park

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

4100-4398 Chenevert

Closing out the events for Houston Black Restaurant Week, the second annual black-owned food truck park returns to bring the fun and flavor. Expect ten different food trucks will be present serving everything from fiery wings to juicy burgers, plus a full bar, live music, kids zone, farmers market and art gallery. General admission tickets are $10 (food and drinks sold separately). The event is rain or shine.

Southern Star BBQ Cook-Off at Southern Star Brewing Co.

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. (kickoff party on Friday)

3525 North Frazier

The second annual Southern Star BBQ Cook-Off kicks off with a tailgate party in the biergarten on Friday (free admission), followed by a competition and bbq filled day on Saturday ($12 admission for adults and free for kids). Proceeds from the event will be donated to Operation Pets Alive, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community. Guests can expect entertainment throughout day including food trucks, games, raffles, silent auctions, market vendors, pet adoptions and Texas bands performing live on the Biergarten stage.

Kemah Craft Beer Fest at Kemah Boardwalk

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.

215 Kipp

Head to Kemah Boardwalk to experience tastes from 24 breweries and over 72 craft beers. Tickets are $39.95 to $49.95 and include a wristband for all samples, bratwurst and vendor giveaways (while supplies last). The lineup of breweries includes 8th Wonder Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Ballast Point Brewing Company, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Galveston Island Brewing and SpindleTap Brewery, to name a few. The 21-and-up festival will also feature live music throughout the day.

