 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
8th Wonder is just one of the 24 breweries represented at the Kemah Craft Beer Fest.
8th Wonder is just one of the 24 breweries represented at the Kemah Craft Beer Fest.
Photo by Abdul Khan

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip Suds at Kemah Craft Beer Fest

Brooke Viggiano | April 27, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar
Saturday, 10 a.m. until sold out
314 Gray

Fluff Bake Bar continues its Saturday Morning Bake Sale series with chef Ryan Hildebrand of FM Kitchen and Bar. Come early if you want first dibs on the sure-to-be tasty creations.

Crawfish Fest at Navigation Esplanade
Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
2600 Navigation

Head to the Esplanade on Navigation for the inaugural crawfish festival, featuring free admission and crawfish, eats and beverages, and vendor arts and crafts available for purchase. Guests can RSVP online to help with planning (or simply show up). 

Soundbites Food Truck Park at Peggy Park
Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
4100-4398 Chenevert

Closing out the events for Houston Black Restaurant Week, the second annual black-owned food truck park returns to bring the fun and flavor. Expect ten different food trucks will be present serving everything from fiery wings to juicy burgers, plus a full bar, live music, kids zone, farmers market and art gallery. General admission tickets are $10 (food and drinks sold separately). The event is rain or shine.

Southern Star BBQ Cook-Off at Southern Star Brewing Co.
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. (kickoff party on Friday)
3525 North Frazier

The second annual Southern Star BBQ Cook-Off kicks off with a tailgate party in the biergarten on Friday (free admission), followed by a competition and bbq filled day on Saturday ($12 admission for adults and free for kids). Proceeds from the event will be donated to Operation Pets Alive, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community. Guests can expect entertainment throughout day including food trucks, games, raffles, silent auctions, market vendors, pet adoptions and Texas bands performing live on the Biergarten stage. 

Kemah Craft Beer Fest at Kemah Boardwalk
Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
215 Kipp

Head to Kemah Boardwalk to experience tastes from 24 breweries and over 72 craft beers. Tickets are $39.95 to $49.95 and include a wristband for all samples, bratwurst and vendor giveaways (while supplies last). The lineup of breweries includes 8th Wonder Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Ballast Point Brewing Company, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Galveston Island Brewing and SpindleTap Brewery, to name a few. The 21-and-up festival will also feature live music throughout the day.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >