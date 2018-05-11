 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Dig into Orange Blossom Brioche French Toast at La Table this Mother's Day.EXPAND
Dig into Orange Blossom Brioche French Toast at La Table this Mother's Day.
Photo courtesy of La Table

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Mom This Mother's Day

Brooke Viggiano | May 11, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

For the Love of Food Trucks Festival at White Oak Music Hall
Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
2915 North Main

After missing a year due to Hurricane Harvey, this fun and tasty food truck festival returns. The 2018 lineup will offer eight or more gourmet food trucks, including Happy Plate Express, Baby's Burgers, Harbors Cajun Station, The Melt, Dojo Hibachi, Good 2 Da Bone, KAOW and Offbeat Eatz. The event is free to attend, with plenty of food truck eats available for purchase. 

TXFEST at Hermann Square
Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
900 Smith

This all day event strives to showcase everything that is great about The Lone Star State, featuring a roster of Texas craft beers, food truck eats, Texas spirits, two stages of live music from Texas bands, local vendors, and fun stuff like a mechanical bull, “brewers row” and hangout zone. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $65 for VIP.

Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival at Humble Civic Arena
Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton

Celebrates the tastes and cultures of Southern cooking at this family-friendly event, which features crawfish, crab, grilled foods, and more from local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Guests can expect live performances by zydeco, r&b, soul, reggae bands and DJs, plus a kids zone and arts and crafts vendors. The event will benefit the As One Foundation, with tickets starting at $10 presale.

Mother’s Day Dining
Sunday

Looking to take Mom out for Mother’s Day? Check out our 2018 Mother’s Day Dining Guide, covering everything from kid-friendly brunch buffets to chic hotspots offering prix fixe dining experiences, plus some with special surprises for all moms.

Beer & Chocolate with Xocolla at Under the Radar Brewery
Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
1506 Truxillo

Treat the moms in your life (and/or yourself) to a special beer and chocolate event, featuring samples of local chocolates to pair with Under the Radar brews. Bars and gifts will be available for purchase.  

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >