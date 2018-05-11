Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Mom This Mother's Day

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

For the Love of Food Trucks Festival at White Oak Music Hall

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

2915 North Main

After missing a year due to Hurricane Harvey, this fun and tasty food truck festival returns. The 2018 lineup will offer eight or more gourmet food trucks, including Happy Plate Express, Baby's Burgers, Harbors Cajun Station, The Melt, Dojo Hibachi, Good 2 Da Bone, KAOW and Offbeat Eatz. The event is free to attend, with plenty of food truck eats available for purchase.

TXFEST at Hermann Square

Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.

900 Smith

This all day event strives to showcase everything that is great about The Lone Star State, featuring a roster of Texas craft beers, food truck eats, Texas spirits, two stages of live music from Texas bands, local vendors, and fun stuff like a mechanical bull, “brewers row” and hangout zone. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $65 for VIP.

Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival at Humble Civic Arena

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

8233 Will Clayton

Celebrates the tastes and cultures of Southern cooking at this family-friendly event, which features crawfish, crab, grilled foods, and more from local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Guests can expect live performances by zydeco, r&b, soul, reggae bands and DJs, plus a kids zone and arts and crafts vendors. The event will benefit the As One Foundation, with tickets starting at $10 presale.

Mother’s Day Dining

Sunday

Looking to take Mom out for Mother’s Day? Check out our 2018 Mother’s Day Dining Guide, covering everything from kid-friendly brunch buffets to chic hotspots offering prix fixe dining experiences, plus some with special surprises for all moms.

Beer & Chocolate with Xocolla at Under the Radar Brewery

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

1506 Truxillo

Treat the moms in your life (and/or yourself) to a special beer and chocolate event, featuring samples of local chocolates to pair with Under the Radar brews. Bars and gifts will be available for purchase.