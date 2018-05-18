Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Say "Opa!" at Houston Greek Fest

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Greek Fest at St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church

Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

1100 Eldridge

The 23rd annual Houston Greek Fest returns, offering a taste of Hellenic culture with via authentic Greek foods and drink, traditional Greek dancing and live music, shopping opportunities, children’s activities and church tours. The Grecian eats include souvlaki, gyros, and lamb as well as vegetarian options such as spanakopita (spinach puff pastry), tiropita (cheese puff pastry), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), Greek salad and pastries like baklava and loukoumades (deep fried honey balls). Admission to the festival is $3 per person, or free for patrons who bring three canned food items per person for donation to the Houston Food Bank. Children 10 years and under are free and youth activities will include games, interactive inflatable exhibits and face painting.