You'll find gyros, souvlaki, dolmathes and more at Houston Greek Fest.
You'll find gyros, souvlaki, dolmathes and more at Houston Greek Fest.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Say "Opa!" at Houston Greek Fest

Brooke Viggiano | May 18, 2018 | 5:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Greek Fest at St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church
Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
1100 Eldridge

The 23rd annual Houston Greek Fest returns, offering a taste of Hellenic culture with via authentic Greek foods and drink, traditional Greek dancing and live music, shopping opportunities, children’s activities and church tours. The Grecian eats include souvlaki, gyros, and lamb as well as vegetarian options such as spanakopita (spinach puff pastry), tiropita (cheese puff pastry), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), Greek salad and pastries like baklava and loukoumades (deep fried honey balls). Admission to the festival is $3 per person, or free for patrons who bring three canned food items per person for donation to the Houston Food Bank. Children 10 years and under are free and youth activities will include games, interactive inflatable exhibits and face painting.

Karbach Cook-Off at Karbach Brewery
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
2032 Karbach

After being postponed due to weather back in February, the Karbach Cook-Off and annual Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation benefit is ready to heat things up once again. Guests can expect a chili cook-off with multiple categories, live music from Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Bob Schneider, Hal Ketchum, Josh Garrett Band and Carrie Marie, plus beer and chili cook-off tastings. Tickets are $60 for concert and cook-off admission, with concert-only and VIP options available. 

Houston Whiskey Festival at Bayou Place
Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP)
500 Texas

At the fifth annual Houston Whiskey Festival, whiskey fans can enjoy seminars, a cigar lounge, live music and an excellent selection of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and fine spirits. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required, business attire at minimum. This year's event will benefit the Santana Dotson Foundation.

The Great Texas BBQ Festival at Post HTX
Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
401 Franklin

Originally scheduled to take place in April, The Great Texas BBQ Festival is gearing up for two days of fun, bringing together 20 bbq teams competing for a cash prize, notable restaurants and pitmasters selling smoked deliciousness on site, and live music from The Suffers. Tickets are $20 for each day, $40 for weekend admission and $150 for VIP.

International Smoke Pop-Up Tasting at Hugo’s
Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.
1600 Westheimer

Get a first taste of the highly anticipated restaurant from celebrity chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry – set to debut in CityCentre next month. The tasting will include a welcome cocktail and multiple interactive food stations. Guests can mingle with Mina at the welcome reception with passed hors d'oeuvres, plus enjoy dishes like instant bacon steamed buns, tom kha Gulf shrimp shooters, and the Ribs and Rocks Station, featuring barbecued ribs and oysters pairings. Tickets are $30 and include food and a welcome cocktail. A cash bar will be available.  

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

