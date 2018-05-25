Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Three-Day Weekend Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:



Moët Ice Summer Soirée at The Dunlavy

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.

3422 Allen

Join The Dunlavy and Moët & Chandon for a Moët Ice Summer Soirée, featuring Möet Ice by the glass and bottle dressed up with strawberry and shishito pepper, cucumber and ginger or melon, grape and basil; plus a menu of fresh seafood platters, oysters on the half shell, prawn cocktail, scallop crudo, summer crudités, cheese, charcuterie, sliders, fries and more. Reservations can be made online.

Kolache Saturday and Revival Market

Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m. (or until sold out)

550 Heights