Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Three-Day Weekend Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Moët Ice Summer Soirée at The Dunlavy
Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
3422 Allen
Join The Dunlavy and Moët & Chandon for a Moët Ice Summer Soirée, featuring Möet Ice by the glass and bottle dressed up with strawberry and shishito pepper, cucumber and ginger or melon, grape and basil; plus a menu of fresh seafood platters, oysters on the half shell, prawn cocktail, scallop crudo, summer crudités, cheese, charcuterie, sliders, fries and more. Reservations can be made online.
Kolache Saturday and Revival Market
Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m. (or until sold out)
550 Heights
Revival Market is bringing back Kolache Saturday to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. The neighborhood café will be serving up four flavors ($2.75 each): strawberry cream cheese, blackberry goat cheese, kielbasa cheddar and barbacoa queso fresco. Be sure to show up early if you want first dibs, as the kolache are known to sell out.
Memorial Day Weekend Brunch at a’Bouzy
Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2300 Westheimer
Celebrate the three-day weekend in style at this happening bubbly bar and restaurant, which will feature its new brunch menu on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Dig into dishes like duch fat pommes frites and eggs, Champagne-buttermilk-fried chicken and waffle, and blackened Gulf shrimp étouffée. The usual Monday lunch promotion — featuring 25-cent Gulf oysters every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will also be available.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
First Annual Memorial Day Weekend BBQ and Pig Roast at Nett Bar
Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.
4504 Nett
The Washington Corridor hangout is teaming up with Blood Bros. BBQ for its first annual MDW BBQ and Pig Roast. Guests can expect bbq items like fried chicharrones, Kalua pork rice plates and sandwiches, and Pulehu short ribs, plus hula dancers, DJs and Tiki cocktail specials.
Six Year Birthday Party at Mongoose Versus Cobra
Sunday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1011 McGowen
The hip Midtown bar is celebrating six years of business by throwing an all-day birthday party, complete with live music, drink specials, entertainment from Doomsday Wrestling, a raffle and smoked deliciousness from Harlem Texas Road BBQ.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!