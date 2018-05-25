 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
The brunch offerings at a'Bouzy are worth celebrating.EXPAND
The brunch offerings at a'Bouzy are worth celebrating.
Photo by Becca Wright

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Three-Day Weekend Brunch

Brooke Viggiano | May 25, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Moët Ice Summer Soirée at The Dunlavy
Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
3422 Allen

Join The Dunlavy and Moët & Chandon for a Moët Ice Summer Soirée, featuring Möet Ice by the glass and bottle dressed up with strawberry and shishito pepper, cucumber and ginger or melon, grape and basil; plus a menu of fresh seafood platters, oysters on the half shell, prawn cocktail, scallop crudo, summer crudités, cheese, charcuterie, sliders, fries and more. Reservations can be made online.

Kolache Saturday and Revival Market
Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m. (or until sold out)
550 Heights

Revival Market is bringing back Kolache Saturday to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. The neighborhood café will be serving up four flavors ($2.75 each): strawberry cream cheese, blackberry goat cheese, kielbasa cheddar and barbacoa queso fresco. Be sure to show up early if you want first dibs, as the kolache are known to sell out. 

Memorial Day Weekend Brunch at a’Bouzy
Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2300 Westheimer

Celebrate the three-day weekend in style at this happening bubbly bar and restaurant, which will feature its new brunch menu on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Dig into dishes like duch fat pommes frites and eggs, Champagne-buttermilk-fried chicken and waffle, and blackened Gulf shrimp étouffée. The usual Monday lunch promotion — featuring 25-cent Gulf oysters every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will also be available.

First Annual Memorial Day Weekend BBQ and Pig Roast at Nett Bar
Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.
4504 Nett

The Washington Corridor hangout is teaming up with Blood Bros. BBQ for its first annual MDW BBQ and Pig Roast. Guests can expect bbq items like fried chicharrones, Kalua pork rice plates and sandwiches, and Pulehu short ribs, plus hula dancers, DJs and Tiki cocktail specials.

Six Year Birthday Party at Mongoose Versus Cobra
Sunday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1011 McGowen

The hip Midtown bar is celebrating six years of business by throwing an all-day birthday party, complete with live music, drink specials, entertainment from Doomsday Wrestling, a raffle and smoked deliciousness from Harlem Texas Road BBQ.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >