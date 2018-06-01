Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Go Vegan at Vegandale

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National Donut Day Wine Dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

1 Birdsall

Head to Brenner’s on the Bayou for its second annual National Donut Day Wine Dinner, featuring five courses of inspired doughnuts — think fried chicken and funnel cake, crab and lobster beignets and roasted pork with cornmeal doughnut — paired with wines for the cost of $75 per person (tax and gratuity excluded). Call 713-868-4444 for reservations.

Vegandale at Sam Houston Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1000 Bagby

Toronto’s Vegandale Food Drink Festival is coming to Sam Houston Park, offering 100-percent vegan eats and a lineup of ethically-minded goods and services. Vendors include local favorites like Govinda's, Sinfull Bakery and Ripe Cuisine plus impressive out-of-towners like Brooklyn's Chickpea & Olive. Tickets are $15.

Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival at The Corinthian

1 to 5 p.m.

202 Fannin

This fourth annual Spanish wine and tapas experience will feature more than 50 wineries and winemakers from Rioja, along with celebrated chefs preparing mouth-watering tapas and live music showcasing Spanish culture. Attendees can expect samplings from local chefs including Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition, David Cordua of Americas and Dominick Lee of the newly opened Poitin, as well as iconic chefs from around the country. Tickets are $65 per person, including all food and beverage, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Piggy Bank and farmers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Crawfish Boil Blowout! at Under the Radar Brewery

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

1506 Truxillo

Under the Radar will be hosting its last crawfish boil of the year, and it's celebrating with a Crawfish Blowout. Guests can dig into all-you-can-eat mudbugs, including corn, sausage, and potatoes, for $25. There will also be a Shop Local Market with local artists, makers and vintage curators from 4 to 9 p.m.

Chefs for Paws at Canopy

Sunday, 5 p.m.

3939 Montrose

Some of the city’s top chefs will be teaming up for the Chefs for Paws event, a multi-course dinner and benefit raising funds for Rescued Pet Movement. This year’s lineup of chefs includes Claire Smith of Canopy, Kevin Naderi of Roost and Sharon Gofreed of State of Grace, among others. Guests can enjoy a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets ($150) are limited.