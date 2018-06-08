Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Close out Wine and Food Week

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Wine and Food Week in The Woodlands

Friday through Sunday

The annual Wine and Food Week is closing out its week in The Woodlands with a bang, offering big events like Friday’s Sips, Suds & Tacos throwdown and The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday. Things wind down with an Official Wine & Food Week Brunch at Robard’s Steakhouse, 2301 North Millbend, and Sundown Closeout at Sunset at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204, on Sunday. As always, guests can expect over 75 chefs and hundreds of wines with well-versed industry representatives, including this year's Wine Wizard Master of Ceremonies, Guy Noel Stout, and Wizard Gourmet 2018, Shaun O'Neale, the season seven champion of MasterChef.

Throwdown Texas Burger & Music Fest at Town Green Park

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

2099 Lake Robbins

The third annual Throwdown Texas Burger & Music Fest hits Town Green Park this Saturday. Guests can expect burgers and sliders from local eateries and restaurants, a burger throwdown, craft beers, live country music, a kid zone, boutique and artisan vendors, and eats from spots like The Burger Joint, Slappy’s Cajun Cuisine, Laredo Taco Company and BC Co Fancy Snoballs. Tickets are $6 for admission and $60 for VIP (access to private tented area, bar and restrooms, two alcoholic beverages, $10 food voucher, VIP pass to skip lines and unlimited soft drinks).

281-Night Market at Discovery Green

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

1500 McKinney

Head to Downtown’s Discovery Green to enjoy a family-friendly night market and street food festival. Food vendors include Spicy Dog, Oh My Gogi, Smoosh Cookies, Ono Poke, Dumpling Haus, Muishii Makirritos, Casian King and more. Free to attend, the festival also includes fun happenings from dance performances to live yoga.

24th Anniversary at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Houston's oldest brewery will be hosting its 24th Anniversary Party and Local & Independent Texas Music Showcase on Saturday, followed by a 24th Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting on Sunday. Saturday’s events will feature a 100-percent Texas musical lineup, plus brew packages available for $35 or admission only for $10. On Sunday, guests can sample a wide range of one-of-a-kind selections and aged beauties pulled from deep within the belly of the brewery. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include 2-ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table, and a special souvenir 24th Anniversary tasting glass.

“Let’s Luau!” Party at Night Heron

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1601 West Main

Guests are invited to don their best Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts for Night Heron’s first Luau Party, featuring Tiki drinks, killer food and the live.musical stylings of the Will Horn Trio. Luau Plates will be sold for $35 each and include Hawaiian-style pork loin, corn, green mango salad and grilled pineapple, plus one drink ticket that can be redeemed for Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat beer or a Tiki cocktail special. The bar will be open, but the kitchen will only serve the luau plate.