Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Dine with Dad this Father's Day

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National Lobster Day Specials

Friday

Chow down on a butter poached lobster taco with avocado, mango salsa and serrano chili at Fusion Taco, 4706 North Main, available only on National Lobster Day. At Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, guests can find an off-the-menu special featuring poached Maine lobster, lobster and coconut sauce, shimeji mushroom and gai lan (Chinese broccoli). Royal Sonesta, 2222 West Loop South, will be getting into the spirit by offering a hearty lobster roll priced at $18. Over at State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, dig into a "clam shack style" lobster roll with slaw and old bay chips for $28.

Galveston Cajun Festival at Beach Central Park at the Hotel Galez

Friday, 5 to 11 p.m; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2102 Seawall

Head to the beach for some fiery Cajun fare at the Galveston Cajun Festival this Father’s Day weekend. Guests can expect Texas- and Louisiana-style food (from crawfish to bbq), family fun, kids rides, and island-style live entertainment. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids ten and under. A portion of proceeds will go toward local charitable organizations in the area.

Father’s Day Dining Guide

Sunday

Treat Dad to a meal out this Father’s Day. Our 2018 Father’s Day Dining Guide covers everything from Father’s Day freebies and dining deals to family-friendly brunches and fancy prix fixe meals.

I’ll have What She’s Having Father’s Day Cookout at Last Concert Café

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1403 Nance

Women’s healthcare advocate and local non-profit organization, I’ll Have What She’s Having, is hosting its first annual Father’s Day Cookout at Last Concert Café. For the first time, Houston’s talented men who support Texas women’s access to health care are writing the menu. Guests chefs include Mallory Buford (Tacos a Go Go), Alvin Schultz (Eat.Drink.Experience), Wade Elkins (Feges BBQ) and Otto Sanchez (La Table) with Chris Poldoian from Camerata coordinating beverages. Sponsors include D'artagnan, a fine food purveyor based in NJ, Macallan and Patron for liquors, and Jordan Salcito and Scarpetta as wine donors. Cost is $60 per adult including beer and food, with children’s plates for $10.

Father's Day Fried Chicken Parking Lot Party at Revival Market

Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m.

550 Heights

The neighborhood cafe and market will be celebrating all dads with a fried chicken parking lot party this Sunday. Expect live music from the Will Van Horn Trio, beer from Spindletap and games for the whole family. Fried chicken plates are $35 and include three pieces of chicken, corn salad, mac and cheese, sorghum corn bread and seasonal cobbler. Kids plates are $10 and include one piece of chicken, mac and cheese and a seasonal cobbler.