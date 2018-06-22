 


Boheme will be celebrating Pride by hosting two drag queen brunches this weekend. Dig into oak-smoked barbacoa plates and more.
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Pride with a Drag Queen Brunch

Brooke Viggiano | June 22, 2018 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Battle Royale With Cheese at Bernie’s Burger Bus
Friday, 9 p.m.
2200 Yale

Slow Dough Bread Co, Houston Dairymaids, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Eureka Heights Brew Company are collaborating for the Battle Royale With Cheese throwdown at Bernie's Burger Bus. The epic charity event benefits KIDS' MEALS, with Saint Arnold and Eureka Heights battling it with supersized sliders, traditional Canadian-style poutine and beer. In Saint Arnold’s corner, expect slider topped With American cheese, chicken-fried bacon and a fried egg, all on a homemade jalapeño cheddar biscuit with sawmill gravy; and in Eureka Heights corner, a goat cheese, spicy pickled peach salsa, guanciale and crispy onion topped number on a freshly baked Slow Dough bun with herbed aioli. Taste both and vote for your favorite. Tickets are $30 per person.

Pride Parade Party at El Big Bad
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
419 Travis

To celebrate the Pride Parade (taking place at 8 p.m.) and the LGBT community, this funky gastrocantina has planned a fun day filled with specially priced PRIDE margaritas — including “The Unicorn,” made with fresh squeezed limes and lemons, agave and Blue Weber Tequila and topped with an upside-down single serve Champagne bottle. There will also be additional food and drink specials, a Unicorn Costume Contest, Pride Pageant, prizes and DJs performing from 2 to 11 p.m. The party is 21 and up after 4 p.m. 

Drag Brunch at Boheme
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
307 Fairview

Celebrate Pride Weekend with Drag Queen Brunches at Boheme, featuring specials like fancy brioche French toast, Filipino biscuits and gravy, Botanical Kettle One Cocktails and mimosas. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Drag Show starts at noon. 

Japanese Whiskey Class at Public Services Wine & Whisky
Saturday, 2 p.m.
202 Travis

The Downtown wine and whisky bar will host a Japanese Whiskey class, focusing on Suntory and Nikka blends and single malt whiskies up to 18 years of age alongside featured snacks. Cost is $65 plus tax. 

Heights Summer Block Party
Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.

The third annual Heights Summer Block Party features some of the area’s favorite watering holes, including Big Star Bar, 1005 West 19th; Presidio, 911 West 11th; Bobcat Teddy’s, 2803 White Oak; Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale; Eureka Heights, 941 West 18th; and Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale. Bike, bar hop, and get free shuttles between participating locations.  

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

