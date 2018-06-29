Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hit the Montrose Cultural Crawl

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Tiki Night at Ladybirds

Friday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

5519 Allen

Get tikified at neighborhood hangout, Ladybirds, where Tiki Night will feature Keanu-inspired cocktails and tasty eats from all-star chefs Adam Dorris (formerly of Pax Americana) and Anthony Calleo (formerly of Pi Pizza).

Two Year Anniversary Party at City Acre Brewing Co.

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

3418 Topping

City Acre Brewing is celebrating its second anniversary by offering ten special beers in addition to the usual taps, an all-you-can-eat backyard cookout and commemorative pint glass. Tickets are $29.95 per person.

Seventh Birthday Party at Down House

Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

1801 Yale

The Heights favorite is throwing down for its seventh birthday with a special party. Guests can expect a bounce house, face painting, beer tastings with local breweries, music and more.

Cultural Crawl in Montrose

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

Several Montrose bars and restaurants will be participating in a Cultural Crawl. Explore neighborhood artwork and enjoy food and drink specials at spots including Catbirds, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, Goodnight Charlie’s, La Grange and Ramen Tatsu-ya. Cultural Crawl tickets are $15 (with group discounts available) and include a souvenir cup, access to exclusive drink/food specials at partnering bars and restaurants, an online and printed map to explore murals, music and more. Register and pickup materials at Brasil Café from 2 to 6 p.m.

Houston Moscato Fest in Jones Plaza

Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

600 Louisiana

Head to Downtown’s Jones Plaza to sip Moscato and sparkling wine at the first Houston Moscato Fest. The evening will showcase over 20 different types of Moscato, plus live music, food and fun. Ticket packages include VIP ($30) with access, complimentary samples and a souvenir; and First Class VIP ($60) with express entry, one hour early entry and more.