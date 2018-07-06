Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: One Year at King's BierHaus

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National Fried Chicken Day Dinner at Lucille’s

Friday, seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

5512 La Branch

The Southern eatery will host a National Fried Chicken Day family-style dinner with three styles of fried chicken — including coconut milk-battered Thai fried chicken, Nashville hot chicken and Connie B’s mustard jalapeño battered chicken, five sides and dessert. Cost is $50 per person, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages. Guests can also enjoy live jazz music from 5 to 8 p.m., plus $10-off all rosé and champagne bottles on the new wine menu. There will be three seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m, and a minimum of four people are required per table. Call 713-568-2505.

FriYAY Rosé Tasting at Brennan's of Houston

Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.

3300 Smith

Brennan’s will be hosting its second annual FriYAY Rosé Tasting, a walk-around tasting featuring 30-plus rosés and a DJ. Cost is $25++ per person, including several rosé selections alongside light bites.

Saint Arnold Pub Crawl in Downtown

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint Arnold’s cult-favorite pub crawl will once again take over the streets of Downtown, beginning with a punch card pickup at Market Square Park, 301 Milam, from 2 to 3 p.m. Bars and restaurants like Houston Flying Saucer, Conservatory, OKRA Charity Saloon, Little Dipper, Batanga, Frank's Backyard, Craft Beer Cellar and El Big Bad will be getting in on the action. At 6 p.m., those who finish can pick up their Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass and enjoy the afterparty.

First Anniversary at King’s BierHaus

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2044 E. T.C. Jester

The bierhaus will be celebrating its first anniversary with an all-day party, featuring giveaways, live music and food and drink specials, including $5 appetizers—think liptauer spread, pretzel bites and gourmet deviled eggs, $15 crispy pork shank with all the fixin’s, $5 German drafts and more.

Fifth Anniversary at Camerata at Paulie's

Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1834 Westheimer

Camerata is turning five and it plans on celebrating cinco años in style, with the party lasting all day long. Guests can expect 50-percent off all bottles of sparkling wine; frozen rebujitos (think of them as Sherry slushees); rare wines from the cellar available by-the-glass for one day only; Paulie's famous shortbread cookies; and piñatas and porrons.