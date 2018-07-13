Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Feast of Saint Arnold

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

713 Day at Axelrad

Friday, noon to 11 p.m.

1517 Alabama

Join Axelrad in showing some H-town love at its 713 Day celebration, showcasing an all-star lineup of Houston bands and DJs, beers, music, cocktails, vendors, and food. Craft beer barons Saint Arnold Brewing Company will be taking over all three tap walls, Black Market Burritos and Dumpling Haus will be serving up eats, and Southside Collection, Canned Oxygen Design, and Diverscity Clothing Co. pop ups will have some rad Houston gear.

2018 H-Town on Tap Beer Fest at Water Works Park

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

105 Sabine

Head to Water Works Park for the H-Town on Tap festival, a beer-fueled day showcasing more than 100 beers from local and national breweries, live music, gourmet food trucks, rare beers and plenty of fun. Early bird tickets are $5 for general admission or $10 general admission with four drink samples.

Jack Honey Neighborhood Flavor at Discovery Green

Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1500 McKinney

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey will host a Neighborhood Flavor community cookout, celebrating the sounds, culture and flavor of Houston. Guests can expect H-town-inspired Jack Honey cocktails, eats from local vendors including Coreanos and Yoyo’s Hot Dogs, beats by DJ Mr. Rogers, and more. RSVP online.

6th Annual Hawaiian Luau at Griff's

Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.

3416 Roseland

The neighborhood bar will be celebrating its sixth annual Hawaiian Luau with games, fun activities, live music, and eats including Snow Crab and Tony's World Famous Shrimp along with all the fixings. The event is free to attend.

Feast of Saint Arnold at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Sunday, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Dig into a Medieval family-style meal at the annual Feast of Saint Arnold fundraising dinner, featuring four courses of fish, red meat, poultry and pork served simultaneously for $135 per person (includes all food, beer and a commemorative mug). The menu features crawfish salad and boudin balls, whole roasted red snapper with dirty rice, blackened ribeye with maque choux, beer can chicken with stewed okra and tomatoes, Andouille sausage with mustard greens and collards, and bananas foster bread pudding. The event raises funds for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center.