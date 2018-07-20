Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Drink Up at the Viva El Tequila Festival

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Viva El Tequila Festival at Cadillac Bar

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

1802 Shepherd

The third annual Viva El Tequila Fest will feature tequila pours, signature cocktails and beer, plus tasty tacos and more. Tickets are $60 ($50 for Landry’s Select Club members) and can be purchased online or on-site day of the event. Must be at least 21 years of age to participate.

Beefsteak Luncheon at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

1814 Washington

Dating back to the mid-19th century, a beefsteak is a formal beef-centric banquet where plates, utensils and napkins are nowhere to be found (aprons will be provided). Roll up your sleeves and join B&B Butchers in its first annual Beefsteak Luncheon, where you can dig into sliced beef tenderloin, housemade fries with truffle aioli, mac and cheese balls, mini beef wellingtons and more. Tickets are $95 per person.

Eureka Heights Backyard Pub Crawl

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Eureka Heights Brewing Co. is hosting its first pub crawl, popping into its Heights-area neighbors for good brews and good times. Stops include Providence Bar, 1308 West 20th; McIntyre’s, 1230 West 20th; Bungalow Heights, 1919 Beall; Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th; and the last stop, Cedar Creek Bar & Grill, 1034 West 20th, where you can pick up your well-deserved pint glass.

Aged Wine Class at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Saturday, 2 p.m.

202 Travis

Public Services Wine & Whisky is hosting a special Aged Wine Class, covering vintage wines from California, Australia, Spain, and France. Tickets are $65 per person and include tastes of several wines plus fresh snacks.

Urban Harvest Farmers Market at Saint Arnold

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Beat the heat at this Urban Harvest pop-up at Saint Arnold, where you can shop local, enjoy various food vendors, and sip beers in the comfort of an air-conditioned beer hall.