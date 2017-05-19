Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: BrewFest and Cochon555

Cure your BrewFest hangover at Cochon555. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Greek Fest at St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

1100 Eldridge

Celebrate Hellenic culture at this rain-or-shine festival, which expects to draw 15,000 attendees. All ages can indulge in Greek foods — think gyros and souvlaki, spanakopita, dolmathes and loukoumades—plus shopping, dancing, church tours and children’s activities. This year, the festival has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Houston to assist with its mission of helping families of seriously ill children stay close together during these times. Admission is $5 and free for children ten and under (it is also free for everyone on Friday before 2 p.m.)

Santo de Mayo Pub Crawl in Montrose

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Starting at Rudyard’s, 2010 Waugh

Saint A’s annual Santo De Mayo Pub Crawl is heading back to Montrose. As it’s been done a few times in the past, the crawl will feature two routes, with everyone picking up a punch card at Rudyard's to start. Both routes will end at the same place, Doc's Motoworks Bar & Grill, 1303 Westheimer, where finishers will be awarded with a limited-edition Santo De Mayo pint glass. In between, possible stops include Hay Merchant, La Grange, The Burger Joint, Stone's Throw, Pistolero's, Brasil, Poison Girl and El Real.

Houston Press BrewFest at Silver Street Station

Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m.

2000 Edwards

The time has come. If you still haven’t secured your tickets to the sixth annual BrewFest, perhaps this giant final beer lineup will sway you (there will be 150+ craft brews in the lineup). Sample them all and enjoy the bustling indoor/outdoor festival, complete with local food trucks and live music. All guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D. Tickets are $35 for general admission and include access to the festival, musical entertainment and eight three-ounce craft beer samples per person. Additional drink samples will also be available for purchase, as will food truck fare. VIP tickets are $60 per person and include early entry and access to an exclusive VIP area with complimentary food.

BuffBrew Carnival at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

5301 Nolda

Let your freak flag fly at the BuffBrew Carnival, where more than 20 one-offs and limited-release brews can be had alongside a night of enigmatic entertainment. Tickets are $25 for early bird and $30 for regular admission, which includes a glass and all-you-can-responsibly drink.

Cochon 555 at Hughes Manor

Sunday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

2811 Washington

In support of family farmers raising heritage breed pigs, Cochon555 brings together five chefs, five winemakers, and five heritage breed pigs for an unforgettable event. Each of the five chefs prepare a six-dish menu from the 200+ pound animal for 450+ guests, with the lineup of competing chefs including Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition, Bobby Matos of State of Grace, Felix Florez of Ritual, Manabu 'Hori' Horiuchi of Kata Robata and Monica Pope of Sparrow Cookshop. The day also features innovative spirit, wine and cocktail experiences, a pop-up bread experience featuring La Brea Bakery; a reserve salami snack bar from Creminelli and Divina; a ramen noodle soup bar paired with the elegant wines of Twomey and Silver Oak Cellars; organic pâté offerings from Les Trois Petit Cochons; a Luxury Butter Bar featuring Sabatino truffle butter and foie gras; and an innovative take on classic pastry presented by Perfect Puree of Napa Valley. Tickets for general admission start at $125; with VIP tickets (early admission, plus exclusive sommelier and cocktail competition tastings) offered for $200.

