Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Luau, Free Burgers & MDW Bonus

EXPAND Killen's Burger is celebrating National Burger Day by giving away free Little Burgers. Photo by Kimberly Park

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings, including a free offer for veterans and active military members:

Kolache Saturday at Revival Market

Saturday, doors open at 8 a.m.

550 Heights

Celebrate the three-day weekend by starting Saturday morning off with Revival’s coveted kolache. Flavors include peach and bourbon, blackberry, brisket and kielbasa and cheddar ($2.50 each.) Get the treats from 8 a.m. until they inevitably sell out. As a side note, the neighborhood favorite is also stocked with Memorial Day provisions, from baby back ribs and burger patties to grill rub and barbecue sauce.

Weekend Specials at Fluff Bake Bar

Saturday, doors open at 10 a.m.; Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

314 Gray

Ryan Pera of Coltivare is the special guest for this week’s Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar. As always, the goods will go on sale from 10 a.m. until they sell out. On Sunday, Fluff is celebrating its second anniversary by hosting a special Sunday Afternoon Bake Sale/Picnic with Patricia Burdette and chef Mark Holley, offering fried chicken, sides, biscuits and pie, plus free Saint Arnold brews. Ten percent of the picnic sales will benefit No Kid Hungry.

Creeks & Karbach Brewscruise at Cedar Creek (starting point)

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

1034 West 20th

This beer and bicycle cruise meets at Cedar at 1 p.m., with the ride starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include an event T-shirt, a beer ticket, access to the ride and a donation to the MS Society. Karbach cycling director Adam LeSage will be leading the ride, which will take you through the Heights with pit stops at Creek watering holes. The rules are simple: Ride your bike, wear a helmet, drink delicious Karbach nectar, be safe and have a kick-ass time.

Free Burger Giveaway at Killen’s Burgers

Sunday, doors open at 11 a.m.

2804 South Main

To celebrate National Burger Day, the Pearland burger joint will be giving away a free adult malt beverage and free Little Burger to patrons that come through the line. There will be a limit of one burger per person per day. No exceptions.

Luau at Southern Goods

Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.

632 West 19th

The Southern Goods kitchen and bar will be celebrating the long weekend with a special luau menu, featuring two whole roasted pigs (one roasted by chef Lyle Bento in a hot tub, a fun take on the traditional Hawaiian-style, and another roasted by pit master Patrick Feges), plus Hawaiian cocktails, whole fish, poke and fun. Check out the restaurant’s Facebook page for details to come.

Bonus: Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is offering military veterans and active military personnel free brunch on Sunday (with the purchase of an adult brunch). The cost of brunch for non-military is $32/person, $21/senior and $16/child (age six to 12), and it is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For reservations, call the restaurant at 832-831-9940. There will also be specials on Monday, including free chili con queso, fajitas for two for $20, all-day happy hour and $2 hot dog and hamburger baskets.

