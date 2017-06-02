Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Buy One Doughnut, Get One Free

EXPAND National Donut Day means BOGO doughnuts at Weights + Measures. Photo by Becca Wright

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National Donut Day at Weights + Measures

Friday, beginning at 7 a.m.

2808 Caroline

The in-house bake shop at Weights + Measures will be offering buy-one-get-one-free cake doughnuts from open until the goods are gone. Flavors include citrus glazed, powdered sugar, chocolate coconut and chocolate with sprinkles.

National Donut Day Wine Dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Friday, 7 p.m.

1 Birdsall

The bayou-side steakhouse is celebrating National Donut Day with a five-course, wine-paired feast that offers global takes on doughnuts. Guests can enjoy dishes including zucchini and ricotta beignets with candied lemon and whipped crème fraîche (France); Mexican smoked pork and pickled chile churros (Mexico); duck Berliner with duck stroganoff and cremini mushroom (Germany); and ricotta bomboloni with roasted rosemary veal rack (Italy), all finished with a local take, Shipley Do-Nuts bread pudding. Cost is $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Opening of Balls Out Burger

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

1603 North Durham

This brand-new burger concept is opening its doors (and dog-friendly patio) this Saturday, offering a counter-service menu of classic hamburgers, cheeseburgers and double varieties alongside shoestring, hand-cut and sweet potato fries. All patties are five-ounce, premium cuts of beef sourced from 44 Farms in Cameron, and the bun utilizes an in-house recipe with bread produced fresh daily from Houston's Slow Dough Bakery. Kids’ hamburgers and cheeseburgers, Saint Arnold beer cans, Texas wines and classic shakes with Amy’s Ice Cream complete the menu. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Madeira 101 at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Saturday, 2 p.m.

202 Travis

Not content to sit on a throne made entirely of sherry, Public Services has been quietly amassing a huge collection of Madeira for the past year. The wine is ancient, with a fascinating story to tell, and the bar team will be doing just that with this special Madeira class. Get a taste of seven different varietals, plus snacks curated by Karen Man. Cost is $65.

Guest Chef Sunday Brunch at Plonk! Beer & Wine Bistro

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1214 West 43rd

The Heights favorite is offering a special Sunday brunch featuring Plonk alum (and Chopped champion) Erin Smith. Alongside the brunch menu (which changes regularly but includes items like Tex's Toast, a spin on French toast using Texas blueberries and brioche), chef Smith will offer her signature dishes. The menu is TBD, but we were able to confirm an appearance of her famed biscuit (as seen at Blacksmith Coffee Shop, where she was previously culinary director), and brisket from Feges Barbecue (Smith's chef-husband, Patrick Feges, has kindly agreed to assist). Tack on the eatery's house Bloody Marys, made with freshly roasted tomatoes and sake, and Sangria Roja, featuring a Spanish grenache and fresh fruit, and you have yourself quite a day.

