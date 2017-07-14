menu

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Viva El Tequila

Upcoming Houston Food Events: National French Fry Day at Saint Arnold


Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Viva El Tequila

Friday, July 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
A tequila fest and four-year tequila bar anniversary await.
Photo by KittyKaht
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Viva El Tequila Fest at Cadillac Bar
Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.
1802 Shepherd

The second annual Viva El Tequila Fest will feature face-painting and dancing; tequila, house cocktail and beer samples; and tacos from Cadillac Bar’s food truck, Taco Me Crazy. General Amigos tickets are $40 ($35 for Landry’s Select Club Members) and include drink samples, a taco, and vendor giveaways. El Presidente tickets are $60 ($50 for Landry’s Select Club Members) and include extra food, beer samples and luxury Tequila brand samples.

Peli Peli Pop-Up at Kirby Ice House
Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.
3333 Eastside

Peli Peli Galleria and Peli Peli Kitchen are popping up for one day only at one of Houston’s coolest patio bars. Hit the 23-and-up outdoor playground to enjoy over 50 taps, eight draft cocktails and Peli Peli grub, from steak and chicken foot-long kebabs to fried mac n' cheese balls.

Sunset Luau at Komodo Pub
Saturday, 5 p.m.
2004 Baldwin

Get down as the sun goes down at Komodo’s annual Luau Party and Pig Roast. The night will feature $5 in-house smoked pig plates, $4 Malibu punch drinks and $3 Leinenkugel Summer Shandy drafts, plus live island music.

Four Year Anniversary at Pistolero’s
Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
1517 Westheimer

The margarita bar and taco temple is celebrating four tequila-soaked years with a Sunday Funday celebration. Jam out to live music and get $10 mimosa pitchers until 4 p.m. and $4 margaritas and $12 margarita pitchers until 8 p.m.

The Feast of Saint Arnold at Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Sunday, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold will be hosting the Feast of Saint Arnold, its annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. The royal feast features four courses:  lamb, pork, fish and fowl, all served simultaneously and family-style (and as this is a medieval feast, utensils are optional). Dishes include watermelon shooters with jumbo lump crab, pancetta mac’ and cheese bites with sweet onion marmalade, Santo-braised lamb shanks with herbed yogurt, braised Mexican-style chicken with Oaxacan mole, Gulf snapper and shrimp with sweet peppers and saffron rice, roasted Berkshire pork with blueberry demi, and cherry and chocolate clafouti. Reservations are $135 each and include all food, beer and a ceramic mug.

Brooke Viggiano
Brooke is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

