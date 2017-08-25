Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Kick-Off to Oktoberfest

EXPAND Oktoberfest Houston and King's BierHaus are joining forces for one epic pregame. Photo courtesy of King's BierHaus

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Margarita Fest at El Big Bad

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

419 Travis

El Big Bad will be throwing down with this all-day margarita festival and competition in partnership with Avion Tequila. Festival goers can sample five different margaritas, each crafted by a different bartender, and cast their vote for their favorite creation. The crowd favorite will be the gastro-cantina’s featured margarita throughout the month of September. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the door (if available). A portion of ticket sales will benefit Houston PetSet, a local animal welfare-related nonprofit.

Pearland Food & Wine Festival at Pearland Town Center

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

11200 Broadway

The sixth annual Pearland Food & Wine Festival will feature reds, whites and fruit wines from Texas-based wineries along with local food, vendors and music. Tickets are $30 and include admission, ten tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass. VIP tickets are available for $145 and include access to a VIP tent, private wine bar and lounge area, two glasses of wine and all-you-can-eat bites and desserts. The rain-or-shine event is open to ages 21 and up only.

Kids Pizza Cooking Class and Family-Style Dinner Events at The Ivy & James

Saturday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.

4480 Bellaire

Chef Emiliano Fermo from Formia, Italy and chef Pasquale Di Maio from Napoli will be bringing their talents to Houston for two events in Evelyn's Park. First, the chefs will be conducting a children's pizza cooking class ($20), hosted by The Ivy & James executive chef Jamie Zelko and her wife, Dalia Zelko under the oaks in front of The Ivy & James from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The second event will feature a prix fixe, family-style dining experience ($75) at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the events will benefit Evelyn’s Park conservancy.

Casian King Pop-Up at Conservatory

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1010 Prairie

Casian King food truck will be taking over Moku Bar's booth for a special pop-up all day long. Get fusion eats like panko shrimp poboys with kewpie mayo remoulade sauce; Korean bbq po’ boys with Casian mayo and slaw; and kimchi fries loaded with cheddar cheese, sriracha, kewpie and Casian mayo, seaweed seasoning and green onion.

Oktoberfest Houston Kick-Off at King’s BierHaus

Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.

2044 East T C Jester

Pre-game for Oktoberfest Houston with a kick-off party at King’s BierHaus, where guests can enjoy bier and food specials, polka music, Oktoberfest Houston ticket discounts, a Beer Pong Tournament Qualifier and more. The event is free to attend with tournament qualifier tickets for $15 (good for a team of two).

