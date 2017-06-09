Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Brunch Society and Wine and Food Week

HIt B&B Butchers & Restaurant for a VIP boozy brunch experience. Photo by Felix Sanchez

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Wine & Food Week in the Woodlands

Friday through Saturday

Now in its 13th year, this all-inclusive, multi-faceted culinary and wine extravaganza will host 75 chefs, hundreds of talented winery representatives, scores of restaurants and thousands of enthusiasts looking to eat, drink, mingle and give back (over $900,000 has been raised for local charities over the years). On Friday, Sips, Suds and Tacos ($20) features a competitive taco takedown and live mariachi beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday’s big events are the Platinum Wine Vault Ultra Premium Tasting ($250) beginning at 4 p.m.; and the Rendezvous Grand Tasting and Chef Showcase, featuring over 500 wines and chefs including Edwin Chanas of Hearsay on the Green, David Cordúa of Cordúa Restaurants and Samantha Mendoza of Killen's Steakhouse, beginning at 7 p.m. Check out the full list of events online.

The Brunch Society at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1814 Washington

B&B Butchers & Restaurant has teamed up with The RTB Event Group to present the first in a series of upscale, boozy brunch experiences set in a VIP atmosphere. On select Saturdays, The Brunch Society will be going down on B&B’s rooftop patio alongside international DJs and live music. For reservations, call 713-862-1814 and mention that you are with The Brunch Society; and mark your calendars for future dates: July 22, September 9, September 30 and October 28.

2017 Texas Taco, Tequila and Margarita Festival at Preservation Park

Saturday, 1 to 11 p.m.

130 Spring School

The first Texas Taco, Tequila and Margarita Festival brings over 30 taco vendors, tequila tastings and margarita flavors, and live music to Preservation Park. Tickets are $15 for general admission (includes wristbands for entrance to the festival), with VIP tickets available for $150 (includes private tastings, unlimited tacos, two alcoholic drinks, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, a private cooled tent and bathrooms, and a VIP swag bag).

23rd Anniversary Celebration at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saturday and Sunday

2000 Lyons

Saint A is turning 23, and in celebration, Houston’s oldest brewer is throwing down with a weekend long celebration at the brewery. On Saturday, the 23rd Anniversary Party will feature a local and independent music showcase, with the 100 percent Houston lineup including top acts like Bun B and The Tontons. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $35 for the Saint Package (includes admission, two beers and our special commemorative 23rd Anniversary glass). On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., the Special Rare Cellar Tasting offers a sampling of one-of-a-kind selections and aged beauties. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include two-ounce samples of each beer, plus bites from the Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table and a commemorative pint glass. Both events are 21+ only.

First annual Poké Showdown at Bar Bleu

Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m.

2506 Robinhood

Experience the diverse poke in the Houston food scene at the first annual Poké Showdown. The lineup includes competitors like Moku Bar, Wokker Texas Ranger, RA Sushi, Flip N’ Patties, Nippon Sushi, The Fish Houston and People’s Poké. Tickets are $30 and include two complimentary drinks.

