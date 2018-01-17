Spread the Love at The Cheese Bar For National Cheese Lover’s Day

Award-winning Mac & Cheese: check. Beer Cheese Soup: check. Grilled Cheese: check. Poutin: check. Check. Check. Check. The Cheese Bar at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress, Texas should be a destination on every cheese lover’s checklist, and just in time for National Cheese Lover’s Day, January 20.

It’s true, owners Troy and Melissa Boyce met serendipitously at The Melting Pot bar (Pittsburgh, PA.) Troy, while intending to hit the local watering hole after a slow night waiting tables, instead decided to visit his bartender buddy at the Melting Pot for a few free drinks. Melissa, on vacation at the time, remembers the tall, handsome Troy saddling up to the bar with his copy of The Da Vinci Code and a pack of Marlborough Reds. The rest of the night was spent throwing darts, singing karaoke and hitting the comedy club. Luckily, they exchanged numbers.

In a phone call from a layover they began their courtship and after Troy visited for Valentine’s Day the question was simple, the answer even simpler. One of them needed to move. Troy would be moving to California. In March 2006 he moved, in May he proposed and in August they were married.