The Dunlavy Summer Dinner Series

Want to do date night underneath a canopy of crystal chandeliers? Now's your chance.

If you’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a date night at The Dunlavy, now’s your chance. This summer, The Dunlavy is expanding its breakfast and lunch service to include dinner service on select Wednesdays and Thursdays through September.

Every other Wednesday night, the restaurant will offer “Dinner at the Dunlavy” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a rotating three-course prix-fixe menu priced at an affordable $30. The first dinner was held a couple of weeks ago and featured a garden salad and garlic bread to start, lasagna bolognese (or vegan lasagna) as the main course, and tiramisu cheesecake for dessert.