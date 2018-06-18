The Dunlavy Summer Dinner Series

If you’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a date night at The Dunlavy, now’s your chance. This summer, The Dunlavy is expanding its breakfast and lunch service to include dinner service on select Wednesdays and Thursdays through September.
Every other Wednesday night, the restaurant will offer “Dinner at the Dunlavy” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a rotating three-course prix-fixe menu priced at an affordable $30. The first dinner was held a couple of weeks ago and featured a garden salad and garlic bread to start, lasagna bolognese (or vegan lasagna) as the main course, and tiramisu cheesecake for dessert.
The upcoming Wednesday dinner takes place on June 20, 2018, and will feature a spring carrot salad with spiced flatbread, classic roasted chicken with mashed potato and vegetables as the main, and a rhubarb rustic galette for dessert. This will be followed by a picnic-themed menu on July 11th, and a stone fruit-inspired menu on July 25th.
Cocktails and wine, including several wine by the glass selections, will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended but not required, with seating at The Dunlavy’s large rectangular communal tables.
In addition to the Wednesday night dinners, The Dunlavy has also chosen one Thursday each month to host a ticketed, pre-paid, five-course Chefs & Brewers Dinner, priced at $75 per person. The schedule is as follows, though menus are not yet available at this time:
- June 28, 6:30 p.m. Eureka Heights Brew Co.
- July 26, 6:30 p.m. Under the Radar Brewing
- August 16, 6:30 p.m. St. Arnolds Brewing Company
- September 13, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company
Overseeing both of these new dinner offerings is The Dunlavy’s new executive chef, Jane Wild, who will also be rolling out new menu items for The Dunlavy’s breakfast and lunch service in the weeks to come.
For more information and to make reservations, visit thedunlavy.com.
