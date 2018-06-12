Goodnight Hospitality to Open Three New Montrose Concepts

In the same way that the announcement of Goodnight Charlie’s seemed somewhat sudden and surprising, yesterday via press release, it was announced that the Goodnight Hospitality team — master sommelier David Keck and partners Felipe Riccio and Peter McCarthy — have huge plans for the future.

How huge, do you ask? Well, considering the fact that the Eater Houston interpreted the press release with the headline “Master Sommelier David Keck’s Goodnight Hospitality Plots Montrose Takeover,” by the time the project is done, the corner of Kuester and Westheimer will have been transformed into something else entirely, housing not just one but three distinct new Goodnight Hospitality concepts: Montrose Cheese and Wine, what Keck describes as “Montrose’s first cheese shop;” Rosie Cannonball, a casual European-style eatery with a wood-burning oven; and March, a 28-seat tasting menu restaurant and showcase for Riccio’s culinary talents and Keck’s wine mastery.

Achitectural rendering of the Westheimer and Kuester intersection upon project completion. Curtis & Windham

Despite the seeming suddenness of the announcement, the project was a long time coming. “It goes back to 2014, when we were planning The Edmont with Grant [Gordon]” Keck explained via phone conference yesterday. “When Grant passed, Pete and I weighed our options and ultimately chose to turn that space into a honky tonk, but we knew that we were going to do a restaurant in the long run,” he says.