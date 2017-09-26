10 Best Locally-Owned Pizza Spots In Houston’s Bay Area

EXPAND Heaven in your mouth at Brooklyn Pizza. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Whether it’s deep dish or thin crust, margarita-style or marinara-based and everything in between, there’s no doubt, pizza is a fun food favorite for all. The combination of warm melted mozzarella, a buttered savory crust and almost any topping from shrimp to sausage has turned into a pleasant addiction. Restaurateurs know this, so new pizza joints are popping up on almost every block. The options can be overwhelming. The Houston Press has done the dirty work for you and created a list of the top dine-in, locally-owned pizza spots in Houston’s bay area.

Brooklyn Pizza, Bacliff

Chances are you haven’t tried the pizza at Brooklyn Pizza or even heard of it. It’s time to plan your visit. This little spot with a small covered patio sits on the main street that runs through Bacliff. The dough is made fresh daily and Grande mozzarella cheese is used for the pizzas. It's a full-fat mozzarella with no fillers and you can definitely taste the difference. This is one spot where just a cheese pizza will satisfy. The mozzarella is that good. But if you want a little more, try topping your pie with marinated mushrooms. These little jewels arrive in a secret marinade that brings plain ol’ mushrooms to life. Or try one of the specialty pizzas. The Brooklyn House pizza comes topped with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and extra cheese.

Brooklyn Pizza also makes hot and cold subs, classic baked pasta favorites, hot wings, calzones and a Sicilian deep-dish pizza. Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday.

EXPAND Split your pizza into two to enjoy more topping combinations at Roma Pizza. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Roma Pizza League City

From the outside, it looks like a small pizza take-out spot. But inside, there are booths and tables all around this spacious eatery. TVs are mounted for those days you want to eat pizza and wings, drink a cold beer, and watch the football game. Aside from the cool vibe in this place, Roma’s New York-style pizza is mouthwateringly good. Grab pizza by the slice or buy the whole pie. Roma’s also makes a deep dish Sicilian — the meat lovers version, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, crumbled bacon and extra cheese, is less than $20. Roma also makes its hot wings to order. Enjoy fresh, not frozen, meaty chicken wings in mild, hot, or barbecue sauces. Classic baked pasta dishes, hot and cold Italian sandwiches, and calzones are also available. Many of these dishes are also scratch-made. Another plus, beers and pitchers of beer are all served in a super-cold frosty mug ($1.85) or pitcher. Wine is also served. Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday. Delivery available.

EXPAND If you like lots of cheese, check out the pizzas at Dan's. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Dan’s Pizza Webster

Dan’s Pizza is a spot you’ve probably heard of. Customers rave over the cheesy ooey-gooey goodness the restaurant serves up. If you like lots of cheese without having to ask for extra, Dan’s is the place. The pizza dough and sauces are also made fresh daily. You can create your own pie or choose from the menu. The Greek Hero comes with gyro meat, black and green olives, garlic, tomatoes, banana peppers and feta cheese. Or check out one of my favorites, the Shrimp Delight, made with seasoned shrimp and your choice of alfredo or tomato sauce, onion, garlic and cheddar cheese. For a healthier take on pizza, if that’s even possible, check out the Healthy Heart Pizza topped with olive oil, oregano, basil, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, fresh and sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, feta and light cheese. If you’re having a shindig at the crib, Dan’s also makes a 30” Dan-O-Saur pizza, sure to feed a good chunk of peeps.

In addition to its Italian-style traditional pizzas, Dan’s has an impressive variety of chicken wings. Choose from traditional or boneless and good luck deciding on what sauce you want to soak these babies in — barbecue, lemon pepper, teriyaki, inferno, Parmesan garlic, Jamaican jerk, and Thai chili are just some of the flavors. Pasta dishes, sandwiches, a variety of appetizers and a great selection of craft beers are also available. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery available.

Check out this loaded pie from Angelo's. Photo courtesy of Angelo's Pizza

Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta Webster

Angelo’s has been serving the Clear Lake area since 1993. It serves a variety of classics and its pizza is just one of the many incredible menu options. The cheese is creamy, not waxy, and has a slightly sweet taste to it. Combine that milky mozzarella with Angelo’s robust tomato sauce and toppings like shrimp, fresh basil, spicy Italian sausage, or caramelized onions to create your perfect pie. Try an Angelo’s wood-fired pizza specialty combo, such as the New Haven white clam pizza with a special mix of clams, garlic and seasonings in a white parmesan sauce. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery available.

EXPAND Wood-fired crispy pizzas at Boondoggles. Photo courtesy of Boondoggles

Boondoggles Pub El Lago

Patio, pups and pizza are a great combo at Boondoggles Pub. This spot is a local favorite for many reasons, pizza being just one. Wood-fired pizzas cooked in an impressive brick oven, smack dab in the middle of the pub, are pizzas crispy and delicious. Sit on the pet-friendly patio overlooking the lake and chow down on one of the original pizzas including the Tejas topped with chorizo, Andouille sausage, onions, Texas goat cheese, romano and provolone. Or try the ever taboo pineapple pizza, the Hawaii-Anna topped with shrimp, Canadian bacon, pineapple and romano and provolone. Don’t forget to grab a cold craft beer from their large selection. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Delivery available.

EXPAND The Captain pizza at the eclectic Midnite Slice in Seabrook. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Midnite Slice, Seabrook

Another great pizza option, complete with a fabulous patio lined with 100-year-old oak trees, is Midnite Slice in Seabrook. Here you can grab a whole pizza or order an enormous slice for only $5 with unlimited toppings. Pizza dough and toppings are made fresh daily, and you can taste the freshness in each bite; even the ground Italian sausage is cooked and browned daily –— no premade frozen Kibble here. Midnite Slice uses a stone oven, which gives the pizza a nice crunchy crust. Check out their weekly pizza specials, where owner Sibbian Roe creates an off-menu large pizza for only $10. No beer or wine is served here, but it is BYOB, so feel free to sit on the breezy patio with a cooler and your grub. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Delivery available.

Adrian's Art pizza at Grazia is a local fav. Photo courtesy of Andrew Howell

Grazia Italian Kitchen, Clear Lake

This swanky Italian restaurant smack dab in the middle of Clear Lake’s residential area not only serves award winning ribs and classic Italian dishes, it also cooks up dang good pizza. A large lit-up wood-fired brick oven is seen from the dining area. Surprisingly, Grazia lists about 13 different pizzas on the menu. You can create your own or try one of the combinations offered. Choose from a traditional pizza such as the Triplo topped with mozzarella and triple the regular amount of oversized pepperoni slices, or more unique pizzas such as the Tartufo topped with mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted garlic, mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil and extra virgin olive oil. Whichever pizza you decide on, don’t forget to try Grazia’s spicy bloody mary made with hot pepper-infused vodka. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We deliver! Photo courtesy of Mario's

Mario’s Flying Pizza, Seabrook

Mario’s Flying Pizza has been serving the Seabrook area for decades, and is home to one of the best salad bars in the area. Dine-in and check out one of these fine pies or have one delivered to your door. There are classic Italian pasta favorites including lasagna, baked ziti and meat-stuffed tortellini and a variety of pizzas such as the Tamarella with alfredo sauce, fresh spinach and tomatoes or Mario’s special with ground beef, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, bacon and onions. It’s clear why Mario’s has been around for so long. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Delivery available.

Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta Dickinson

Gio’s is another family owned business that serves up a good pizza. Each pizza is made to order, using only the freshest ingredients. No microwaves are on the premises, Gio’s boasts. This is obvious when you taste the amazing pizza and other entrees that are served in this cozy restaurant. Check out Gio’s Kitchen Sink Special pizza topped with pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives or the Meatball Formaggio pizza topped with crumbled meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone and a sprinkle of oregano. Beer and wine is also available. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Non-GMO meats and organic toppings available at Pizzafire. Photo courtesy of Brad Johnson

Pizzafire League City

The exception to this list is Pizzafire. Pizzafire is a franchise, but this is the first Pizzafire franchise in the bay area. This location has a family feel. Owner Manish Maheshwari has put heart and soul into this eatery. With assembly-line style pizza joints become popular, Pizzafire is right in the mix, except it also serves non-GMO meats and organic toppings. Choose from specialty pizzas including the Buffalo topped with buffalo chicken, mozzarella, romano cheese and a ranch bacon sauce or the Chicago topped with authentic Neapolitan sauce, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and bacon. Or step up and get creative and choose your sauce, cheese, and toppings and watch your creation get fire-baked in a massive oven in 180 seconds. This is a real kid-pleaser. Out comes a delicious, personal-sized pizza with an amazingly tender crust, velvet-smooth mozzarella and incredible flavor. To top off your family meal, check out the gelato shop inside of Pizzafire and enjoy a cold treat on the large outdoor patio. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.