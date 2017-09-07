The Houston Press Is Suspending Restaurant Reviews for a Few Weeks
Old Fashion chicken liver mousse at Nobie's, one of our favorite dishes of the year.
Photo by Troy Fields
We here at the Houston Press are committed to the recovery of the great city of Houston, and with that in mind, we believe now is not the time to go around reviewing restaurants. While the hospitality industry looks to getting back on its feet in the wake of Harvey, the Press will suspend reviewing restaurants — other than reviews that were already in the works pre-Harvey — for a few weeks. We'll resume reviews come October at the earliest.
That being said, we're also looking for new writers to contribute restaurant reviews when we start back up. If you think you could be the next greatest restaurant reviewer in Houston, please send an email to gwendolyn.knapp@houstonpress.com with a cover letter briefly explaining your experience, and include three writing samples.
