The Houston Press Is Suspending Restaurant Reviews for a Few Weeks


Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Old Fashion chicken liver mousse at Nobie's, one of our favorite dishes of the year.
Photo by Troy Fields
We here at the Houston Press are committed to the recovery of the great city of Houston, and with that in mind, we believe now is not the time to go around reviewing restaurants. While the hospitality industry looks to getting back on its feet in the wake of Harvey, the Press will suspend reviewing restaurants — other than reviews that were already in the works pre-Harvey — for a few weeks. We'll resume reviews come October at the earliest.

That being said, we're also looking for new writers to contribute restaurant reviews when we start back up. If you think you could be the next greatest restaurant reviewer in Houston, please send an email to gwendolyn.knapp@houstonpress.com with a cover letter briefly explaining your experience, and include three writing samples.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

