Cocktail Therapy: Jessica Johnson of Wooster's Garden

Jessica Johnson picked up bartending as a second job to her fashion retail career. And that was all it took. "I love it when it's busy, I think you have to love it." Certainly so, and especially true at Wooster's Garden, the high-volume Midtown bar with the widest-ranging beverage menu in the city. The popular patio bar specializes in craft cocktails (at least 50 on the menu) and also features a full beer and wine program that is curated regularly. Where some bars hone in on this or that, Wooster's Garden prides themselves on having something for everyone.

Johnson, who always thought of herself as reserved, says switching to the service industry helped her grow into who she really wants to be. And it's clear she thrives on the heat of a good Friday night. "I love the puzzle of making a round as fast as you can, with ten drinks in front of you, talking to ten different people."

A pro in action. Photo by Kate McLean

"She has more regulars than anyone in the company. People gravitate to her," says Steven Salazar, operating partner for The Kirby Group. He credits Johnson's work ethic and charm, continuing to add, "she is wicked fast and accurate; any bar in this country would be lucky to have her running it."