The Inaugural Woodlands BBQ Festival Will Take Place This Sunday at Town Green Park

Barbecue is serious business in Texas. Arguments have often erupted over which BBQ joint has the best brisket or ribs. Places famous for their smoked meats usually have patrons lining up for hours in hopes of getting a taste. This weekend the inaugural Woodlands BBQ Festival allows guests to score a sample of barbecue from 15 of the area's top pitmasters including Corkscrew BBQ, Tejas Chocolate Craftory, The Brisket House, Midtown Barbecue, Pinkerton's Barbecue and Southern Q.

The Woodlands BBQ Festival will be held in the Woodlands on Sunday, September 25, at Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. The festival is a community partnership between The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce and Stibbs & Co. Attorneys. The festival will benefit the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, which is something that Jack Stibbs, managing shareholder for Stibbs & Co. is very passionate about. Stibbs' daughter was diagnosed at the age of 3 with Pulmonary Hypertension. He has spent the past 19 years raising awareness and money to fund research for PH.

Stuart Lapp, a partner at Stibbs & Co. is a self-proclaimed BBQ nerd. He has traveled all over Texas attending BBQ festivals and wanted to host a barbecue festival in the Woodlands area. Lapp worked closely with Houston BBQ Festival founder J.C. Reid to ensure a success event.

Corkscrew Owners Will and Nichole Buckman recently hosted a pre-event meeting for all participants in order to coordinate the details for Sunday’s event. “It was amazing to see so much talent gathered in one place” said Lapp. “The people in the room are masters of their craft. They are the best of the best.”

At the festival, guests can expect samples of the Texas “Holy Trinity” - brisket, sausage, and ribs. Several pitmasters will have some unique items available. At the Houston BBQ festival this past May, Pinkerton’s BBQ wowed attendees with his smoked gator. In addition to barbecue, Scott Moore Jr., owner of Tejas Chocolate Craftory, plans to serve carrot souffle and chocolate panna cotta shooters.

Entertainment throughout the evening will be provided by Jesse Raub Jr. and Clayton Gardner. Barbecue enthusiasts will have the opportunity win a smoker from Pitts & Spitts. Texas A & M Meat Science department will also be on hand to provide information on their annual Barbecue Summer Camp and Camp Brisket.

Tickets are available at TheWoodlandsBBQ.com. General Admission is $60 and includes entry to the festival and unlimited samplings from participating business. VIP tickets are $120 and include entry into to the festival one hour earlier, unlimited samplings, two drink tickets, a tote bag and a Woodlands BBQ Festival T-shirt. Tickets sales are limited and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

