Long-Awaited Zelko Eatery, The Ivy & James, Opens at Evelyn's Park in Bellaire

Flatbread lunch awaits. Photo courtesy of The Ivy & James

A new cafe and spot for take-out picnics, The Ivy & James, is now softly open in Bellaire at Evelyn’s Park. The eatery has been a long time coming from the owners of former Heights favorite Zelko's Bistro, chef Jamie Zelko and beekeeper extraordinaire Dalia Zelko, along with business partner Edgardo de la Garzo, who've been planning The Ivy & James for about two years. The cafe is the anchor of the new park, a five-acre refuge at the former Teas Nursery location, where guests can dine inside the cafe or take a picnic lunch out into the park to feast under the oak trees.

Salads, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas and more menu items are sourced from organic, local ingredients, including herbs from chef Zelko's on-site herb garden. The restaurant is now open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., with breakfast service launching this Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11 a.m. every day. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night prix fixe chef dinners that will see the return of Zelko's renowned shrimp and grits, Captain's Chicken and more feel good eats are to come in the next month or so.

“One will even be able to go on-line and order a custom made picnic basket to enjoy under the century old oak trees in the beer garden,” chef Jamie Zelko says in a press release.

The Ivy & James, , 832-831-6944, TheIvyAndJames.com

4400 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, (at Evelyn’s Park)

Hours: Open daily for lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Happy Hour, Tuesday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Breakfast (starts May 20) daily, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Picnic baskets available Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to sundown.