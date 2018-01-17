Eat This: Short Rib Soup at Ohn Korean Eatery

I don’t go to Ohn Korean Eatery nearly as often as I should. The cool Korean joint opened by chef and restauranteur Mike Tran (who also owns Aka Sushi House, Tiger Den, Mein Chinese Restaurant, Night Market Thai, and Laki Fish) earlier this year, I think of it as more of a go-with-friends for drinks and socializing kind of place than a place to go by myself when I want a hearty meal.

But on a recent Tuesday evening, I was craving a hot bowl of soup and found myself driving to the strip mall that houses Mein Chinese, one of Tran’s other concepts, for a bowl of wonton noodle soup. When I arrived at the restaurant, I saw the Ohn Korean sign next door and remembered that someone had told me about their short rib soup. Minutes later, I walked through Ohn’s heavy wooden doors.

It was around 6 p.m. when I arrived and because it was weeknight, there was no wait. I was promptly seated at my own booth. I had come specifically for the kalbi tang short rib soup, but after browsing the menu, I added an order of Korean chicken wings because I was really hungry.