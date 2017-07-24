menu

Love Brunch? Tickets for “The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event” Go on Presale Tuesday


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Love Brunch? Tickets for “The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event” Go on Presale Tuesday

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Love Brunch? Tickets for “The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event” Go on Presale Tuesday
Artwork by the Houston Press
A A

Take one look at the long lines at Snooze and the Breakfast Klub every weekend and it's obvious that Houston has a pretty obsessive brunch habit. But really, what's not to love about French toast, bacon and Bloody Marys on a lazy day off from work? We're with you.

If you're as fanatical about brunch as we are, then you're going to want to reserve your tickets now for "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event," which will bring some of the city's top brunch destinations to the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight, on Saturday, September 30. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., restaurants will serve up bottomless brunch bites alongside cocktail, wine and beer tastings, and live music.

Pre-Sale starts tomorrow, July 25, at the stroke of 10 a.m. Visit the website and use the promo code HOUBRUNCH to purchase tickets for the special price of $25 until Friday, July 28, at 9 a.m. General admission tickets include unlimited brunch samples and eight brunch cocktail, champagne or beer tastings. Opting for the $55 VIP admission ticket also gets you into the event 30 minutes before the pancake-consuming masses.

Here are the confirmed restaurants so far. It's looking mighty tasty.

Bagel Dots
Beer Market Co.
Boheme
Brio Tuscan Grille
Broken Barrel
Cane Rosso
Grazia Italian Restaurant
Juice Girl
Max’s Wine Dive
The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar
North Italia
Nourish
Ouisie’s Table
Rising Sun Sushi
Seasons 52
Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Head over to the official website for more information and to get in on the presale.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >