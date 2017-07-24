Love Brunch? Tickets for “The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event” Go on Presale Tuesday

Artwork by the Houston Press

Take one look at the long lines at Snooze and the Breakfast Klub every weekend and it's obvious that Houston has a pretty obsessive brunch habit. But really, what's not to love about French toast, bacon and Bloody Marys on a lazy day off from work? We're with you.

If you're as fanatical about brunch as we are, then you're going to want to reserve your tickets now for "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event," which will bring some of the city's top brunch destinations to the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight, on Saturday, September 30. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., restaurants will serve up bottomless brunch bites alongside cocktail, wine and beer tastings, and live music.

Pre-Sale starts tomorrow, July 25, at the stroke of 10 a.m. Visit the website and use the promo code HOUBRUNCH to purchase tickets for the special price of $25 until Friday, July 28, at 9 a.m. General admission tickets include unlimited brunch samples and eight brunch cocktail, champagne or beer tastings. Opting for the $55 VIP admission ticket also gets you into the event 30 minutes before the pancake-consuming masses.

Here are the confirmed restaurants so far. It's looking mighty tasty.

Bagel Dots

Beer Market Co.

Boheme

Brio Tuscan Grille

Broken Barrel

Cane Rosso

Grazia Italian Restaurant

Juice Girl

Max’s Wine Dive

The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar

North Italia

Nourish

Ouisie’s Table

Rising Sun Sushi

Seasons 52

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Head over to the official website for more information and to get in on the presale.

