The Morning After Brunch Event Offers a Bottomless Brunch
Houston Press
According to Brunch a History by author Farha Ternikar, which is apparently the Bible of brunch studies, the hybrid meal gained favor in 1895 England either as a meal for after-church English Catholics or "as a late Sunday breakfast for Saturday night pub crawlers."
Actually, according to the same book, people in China and France were eating brunch for centuries before that with dim sum and le grand petit dejeuner, respectively. As it developed through the years and in countless countries it spoke to relaxation, of the freedom to eat breakfast or lunch foods in the same meal.
And, of course, to drink, if you were so inclined.
Which brings us to today. Or more exactly Saturday.
This Saturday you can join the Houston Press from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bayou City Event Center Pavilion as we celebrate the first ever The Morning After, A Houston Press Bottomless Brunch Sampling Event. This event will feature food sampling from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, alongside beer, brunch cocktails, music and entertainment.
Here's the details and where to go for tickets:
VIP Ticket Perks:
Ticket includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than general admission (entry at 11 a.m.). Included in the price are unlimited brunch bites from restaurant vendors, access to the college football tailgate area with premium covered seating, an official Morning After T-shirt, and a VIP gift bag
Brunch Cocktails:
Barefoot Bubbly Bar with a variety of juices & fruit
Pau Maui Vodka Juice Station
Bloody Revolution Bloody Mary Bar featuring Mia Bella Trattoria Build Your Own Bloody Mary Station
Gentelman Jack Daniel's
Blue Chair Bay Rum
Maison Marcel Rose
Seasonal Craft Beers featuring: Bishop Cider High & Dry, Community Beer Co Yessir! Pale Ale, Deep Ellum Brewing Co Neato Bandito, Dogfish Head Punkin Ale, Founders Brewing Breakfast Stout, Odell Brewing Co Brombeere Gose, Oskar Blues Brewery Passion Fruit Pinner, Real Ale Brewing Co Oktoberfest
Here is the list of current restaurants confirmed so far:
Anejo
Boheme
Brennan's of Houston
Brenner's on the Bayou
Charivari Restaurant
Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen
Fung's Kitchen
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
Harvest Organic Grille
Hearsay On The Green
Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
La Grange
MAX's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
Ouisie's Table
Pena's Donuts & Diner
Season's 52
Springbok
The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar
The Tasting Room
Tout Suite
Tradicao Brazilian Steakhouse
Carter Lounge:
Carter Apartments will be serving Barefoot bubbly and Maison Marcel Rose, taking pictures at the Step & Repeat, and raffling off brunch inspired gift baskets.
