The Morning After Brunch Event Offers a Bottomless Brunch

According to Brunch a History by author Farha Ternikar, which is apparently the Bible of brunch studies, the hybrid meal gained favor in 1895 England either as a meal for after-church English Catholics or "as a late Sunday breakfast for Saturday night pub crawlers."

Actually, according to the same book, people in China and France were eating brunch for centuries before that with dim sum and le grand petit dejeuner, respectively. As it developed through the years and in countless countries it spoke to relaxation, of the freedom to eat breakfast or lunch foods in the same meal.

And, of course, to drink, if you were so inclined.

Which brings us to today. Or more exactly Saturday.

This Saturday you can join the Houston Press from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bayou City Event Center Pavilion as we celebrate the first ever The Morning After, A Houston Press Bottomless Brunch Sampling Event. This event will feature food sampling from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, alongside beer, brunch cocktails, music and entertainment.

Here's the details and where to go for tickets:

VIP Ticket Perks:

Ticket includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than general admission (entry at 11 a.m.). Included in the price are unlimited brunch bites from restaurant vendors, access to the college football tailgate area with premium covered seating, an official Morning After T-shirt, and a VIP gift bag

Brunch Cocktails:

Barefoot Bubbly Bar with a variety of juices & fruit

Pau Maui Vodka Juice Station

Bloody Revolution Bloody Mary Bar featuring Mia Bella Trattoria Build Your Own Bloody Mary Station

Gentelman Jack Daniel's

Blue Chair Bay Rum

Maison Marcel Rose

Seasonal Craft Beers featuring: Bishop Cider High & Dry, Community Beer Co Yessir! Pale Ale, Deep Ellum Brewing Co Neato Bandito, Dogfish Head Punkin Ale, Founders Brewing Breakfast Stout, Odell Brewing Co Brombeere Gose, Oskar Blues Brewery Passion Fruit Pinner, Real Ale Brewing Co Oktoberfest

Here is the list of current restaurants confirmed so far:

Anejo

Boheme

Brennan's of Houston

Brenner's on the Bayou

Charivari Restaurant

Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen

Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen

Fung's Kitchen

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace

Harvest Organic Grille

Hearsay On The Green

Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

La Grange

MAX's Wine Dive

Mia Bella Trattoria

Ouisie's Table

Pena's Donuts & Diner

Season's 52

Springbok

The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar

The Tasting Room

Tout Suite

Tradicao Brazilian Steakhouse

Carter Lounge:

Carter Apartments will be serving Barefoot bubbly and Maison Marcel Rose, taking pictures at the Step & Repeat, and raffling off brunch inspired gift baskets.