The Results Are In For the 2018 Gold Buckle Foodie Winners at the Houston Rodeo

...And we're back sugar-shock, fried oddity, foods-on-sticks lovers. There's plenty to look forward to this year in the magical land of rodeo cuisine. The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is officially open and for most of us what used to feel like yay funnel cakes now feels like yay funnel cake bacon cheeseburgers. Each year, rodeo food gets more and more creative as vendors exercise their uncanny ability to tap into our inner glutton.

Just yesterday, an illustrious panel of 39 local celebrity judges convened behind unguarded, almost closed doors to weigh in on the 2018 Gold Buckle Foodie Competition. They came from all walks of life, but mostly radio (38 percent), television (25 percent), publications (20 percent), and other (17 percent.) With a group like that, you can imagine the jokes were flying left and right.

Related Stories Behind The Scenes: Judging the 2018 Gold Buckle Foodie Competition

Each table of judges tasted one to three different offerings per category. The eight categories were; Best Specialty Food (new category that replaced Breakfast), Classic Fair Food, Best Value, Best Food-on-a Stick, Best Fried Food, Most Creative Food, Best New Flavor, and Best Dessert.