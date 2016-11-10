These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Veterans Day Specials
Vets (and their entire party) can get half-off at Hopdoddy Burger Bar.
Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar
From 50-percent-off burgers to free meals, Houston area restaurants thanking veterans for their service with these food and drink specials:
Applebee’s
All Veterans and Active Military receive a free meal (from seven options) at all Applebee’s locations on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.
Hooters
All military eat free, with choices including ten-piece traditional or boneless wings, a Hooters burger, buffalo chicken salad or buffalo chicken sandwich. Military ID or other proof of service required.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer
The burger joint is giving a 50 percent discount to all parties joined by a veteran, active or inactive member of the armed forces. The discount includes both food and alcohol, covers the entire party, and is available at all Hopdoddy locations from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
McDonald’s
McDonald's restaurants in the Greater Houston Area will honor veterans and current military servicemen and servicewomen with a free sandwich this Veterans Day. Just visit participating restaurants and tell the McDonald’s Crew “I served in the U.S. Military”. The offer can be redeemed for any sandwich on the menu, including McDonald’s favorites like the Big Mac, Egg McMuffin and Filet-o-Fish.
Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park
Peli Peli Kitchen, 9090 Katy
All Peli Peli locations will be offering a complimentary lunch or dinner entrée to all vets who show an ID. The offer is valid all day and night on Friday.
Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd
Pluckers Wing Bar will be offering free meals—including entree, side and a non-alcoholic beverage—when dining at the restaurant. The menu includes its trademark wings with more than 20 housemade sauces; appetizers like fried pickles and macaroni bites; colossal sandwiches and burgers; signature salads; and epic sides like waffle fries, macaroni and cheese and homemade potato chips.
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks is showing its appreciation by providing free entrees from a special menu for members of the service. The special Veterans Day menu includes favorites like beer battered chicken tenders, a Philly Cheesesteak, the Chicken Ranch Sandwich, a Cheeseburger or a Buffalo Chicken Salad. Present a military ID at your local Twin Peaks Restaurant to receive the offer.
If you are a bar or restaurant offering Veterans Day specials and would like to be included in this list, email dish@houstonpress.com.
