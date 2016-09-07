menu

This Thursday Kevin Naderi Introduces Houston to His Dish That Beat Bobby Flay

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Kevin Naderi, the cabbage roll king
Kevin Naderi, the cabbage roll king
Photo courtesy of Roost
Chef Kevin Naderi has been working on his new menu and this Thursday at Roost he will offer his lamb and pistachio cabbage rolls — the dish that enabled him to best Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show. 

But you need to hurry. Naderi has a habit of changing his menu every four to five weeks. 

Judges liked Naderi's dish which came complete with roasted tomato and feta and olive vinaigrette better than at Flay''s Polish style cabbage roles. As we previously reported, the episode aired on Food Network on July 28.

Roost Restaurant
1972 Fairview 
iloveroost.com/
Hours: Monday-Thursday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

And here's that new menu to browse:

Roost_September_2016_Menu.pdf
Roost

Roost
1972 Fairview St.
Houston, TX 77019

713-523-7667

www.iloveroost.com

