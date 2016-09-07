This Thursday Kevin Naderi Introduces Houston to His Dish That Beat Bobby Flay
|
Kevin Naderi, the cabbage roll king
Photo courtesy of Roost
Chef Kevin Naderi has been working on his new menu and this Thursday at Roost he will offer his lamb and pistachio cabbage rolls — the dish that enabled him to best Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show.
But you need to hurry. Naderi has a habit of changing his menu every four to five weeks.
Judges liked Naderi's dish which came complete with roasted tomato and feta and olive vinaigrette better than at Flay''s Polish style cabbage roles. As we previously reported, the episode aired on Food Network on July 28.
Roost Restaurant
1972 Fairview
iloveroost.com/
Hours: Monday-Thursday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
And here's that new menu to browse:
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
1972 Fairview St.
Houston, TX 77019
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Beaumont Craft Beer Fest
TicketsSat., Sep. 24, 2:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!