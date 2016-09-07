This Thursday Kevin Naderi Introduces Houston to His Dish That Beat Bobby Flay

Kevin Naderi, the cabbage roll king Photo courtesy of Roost

Chef Kevin Naderi has been working on his new menu and this Thursday at Roost he will offer his lamb and pistachio cabbage rolls — the dish that enabled him to best Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show.

But you need to hurry. Naderi has a habit of changing his menu every four to five weeks.

Judges liked Naderi's dish which came complete with roasted tomato and feta and olive vinaigrette better than at Flay''s Polish style cabbage roles. As we previously reported, the episode aired on Food Network on July 28.

Roost Restaurant

1972 Fairview

iloveroost.com/

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

And here's that new menu to browse: