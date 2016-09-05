This Week in Food Events: A $99 Wine Dinner for Two

EXPAND Brennan's $99 Wine and Dine deal is back. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

From wining and dining deals to some special Labor Day events, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

$99 Wine and Dine for Two at Brennan's

Beginning Tuesday, September 6 and running all month long, the legendary $99 Wine and Dine returns to Brennan's, 3300 Smith. The $99 menu offers a three-course prix-fixe for two, plus a bottle of wine (offered daily from 5:45 to 10 p.m.) Guests should mention $99 Wine & Dine when making reservations at 713-522-9711. The restaurant will also be offering its GrapeNuts promotion, featuring deals on special bottles as it clears out the wine cellar (diners should mention GrapeNuts when reserving). Promotions cannot be combined.

All week long

End of an Era party at Royal Oak Bar & Grill

Royal Oak Bar & Grill, 1318 Westheimer, is closing its doors. However, before it does the bar is throwing a week-long End of an Era goodbye bash. The daily parties will feature all-day drink specials, including $3 Texas beers, $5 Texas liquors, Makers Mark, martinis and Fireball, and $2 off Whiskey classic cocktails.

Monday through Wednesday

Chef Series: Spain at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

The 12-week, travel-inspired chef series (ending Wednesday, October 5) continues at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby. This week's passport takes diners to Spain. The tasting menu is available for $50 per person with a beverage pairing at additional cost. For reservations (highly recommended), call 713-521-3333.

Monday, September 5

Last Day for Houston Restaurant Weeks

It's the last day for the Houston Food Bank’s biggest and most delicious fundraiser, featuring an all-star lineup of reasonably priced, multi-course meals. Need help choosing where to dine? We’ve put together a few guides to help diners navigate their way through HRW, including top picks, new restaurants participating for the first time, surprising vegetarian menus and restaurants to visit before it's too late.

Labor Day Burgers at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is going all-American this Labor Day, with a Burger Night to end of its Summer Outdoor Cooking Series. The burgers will be eight-ounce Marble Ranch Texas Wagyu beef, topped with cheese and lettuce, and served with potato salad for $12. Grilling starts at noon.

Rosé-themed Labor Day Party at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, invites guests to #RoséAllDay. The restaurant will be hosting a rosé-themed party and Labor Day barbecue on the patio beginning at 2 p.m.

Indoor Barbecue at Underbelly

Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, is hosting a Labor Day indoor barbecue featuring family-style dishes such as smoked fish boudin, beer can chicken and kimchi pasta salad. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and is $120 per person (cost includes alcohol and gratuity). To view the full menu and to purchase tickets, visit underbellyhouston.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to help the owners of Tacos Tierra Caliente after the tragic loss of their daughter to a brain tumor.

EXPAND Hopdoddy's Poutine Burger gets a hit of Saint Arnold's Divine Reserve No.16 for one night only. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Wednesday, September 7

National Beer Lover’s Day at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is partnering with Saint Arnold Brewing Company for a statewide pint night celebration. Diners can sip on Saint Arnold’s Art Car IPA and Divine Reserve No.16 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. (or until sold out) and enjoy a special version of Hopdoddy's Poutine Burger, featuring a freshly ground beef patty, topped with a farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, Kennebec fries, caramelized onions, tomato, red leaf lettuce, sassy sauce and a special steak sauce made with Saint Arnold’s Divine Reserve No. 16. The special burger will be sold for one night only.

“Hard Knocks” Round Table Dinner at the Houstonian

NFL Writer John McClain will be talking football at the last night of a series of “Hard Knocks” Dinners, held in the Hearth Room at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak. Guests will have an intimate, all-access pass to McClain and his take on draft picks, position battles, rookies and their adjustments to the team, coaches decisions, players lives, jokes and pranks. The dinner is $125 per guest and includes a family-style meal along with beer, wine and valet parking. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is limited to 24 guests to ensure exclusive interaction with McClain. For reservations, call 713-685-6713.

Thursday, September 8

Final “Road to Oktoberfest” at Uchi

The final dinner in the “Road to Oktoberfest” series at Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will feature Saint Arnold Brewery. The event begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. Chef de cuisine Lance Gillum will craft a multi-course meal complete with Saint Arnold, as representatives from the brewery discuss the beer pairings and flavor profiles. Cost is $85 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made via Marisa Whitenton at mwhitenton@uchirestaurants.com.

Camp Culinary Challenge–Tailgate Edition at NRG Stadium Cantina

Fans are invited to kick-off the football season and join Camp For All Young Professionals as it hosts the fourth annual Camp Culinary Challenge–Tailgate Edition at the NRG Stadium Cantina, 8400 Kirby. From 7 to 10 p.m., ticket holders can enjoy samples from Houston's top culinary talent, including chefs from Brennan's of Houston, Roost and Ibiza, then vote for the Best Savory and Best Sweet tailgate foods. Tickets can be purchased for $65 and up.

Friday, September 9

Grenache Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Galleria)

The ubiquitous Grenache grape hypnotizes wine lovers all over the globe. See why at a special wine tasting held at the Galleria location of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, at 5:30 p.m. Guests will work their way through five tables of serious juicy, red-fruited and smoky blends. Cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-780-7352.

Saturday, September 10

Italian Positano Dinner with Karaoke at JoMar Visions Studios

As a part of its "'80s Inspiration" exhibit, JoMar Visions Studios, 5247 Langfield, is hosting an evening of arts, food and karaoke from 7 p.m. to midnight. The team from Babaloo International Cafe & Bar will be providing the eats, including arancini, pasta primavera and chicken piccata. Cost is $28 when purchased online or $35 at the door and includes dinner, free drinks and karaoke.

Saturday through Sunday

Dinner and Jazz Nights Launch at Canopy

There will be music under the branches when Houston’s famed jazz composer and performer Paul English comes to Canopy, 3939 Montrose, to launch Jazz Nights. That means from that point on, diners will be treated to live jazz on Saturday nights from 8 to 11 p.m. and Sunday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. with the full dinner menu available. There is a $10 per person entertainment charge. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited.

