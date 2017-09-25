This Week in Harvey Relief: Saint Arnold and Southern Smoke Get in on the Cause

A smoked bird at Southern Smoke. Photo by Catchlight Photography

On Monday, October 2, hospitality industry leaders and diners around the country will come together for “One Night, One Meal, One Nation” to support the Hurricanes Harvey & Irma Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Donations will benefit industry workers and organizations in affected areas, providing relief to hurricane victims and assisting the families in the hospitality industry who were affected by the disasters.

A list of participating restaurants can be found on Reserve. Confirmed participants include chefs Tom Valenti and Waldy Malouf — the driving forces behind the Windows of Hope Family Relief Fund for the surviving family members of restaurant and hospitality industry workers of the September 11, 2001, attacks — as well as notable chefs Michael Symon, Tom Colicchio, Dante Boccuzzi, Rick Moonen and Tom Douglas.

On Friday, September 22, the Houston Food Bank distributed school supplies via its Teachers Aid program to teachers at Dickinson Independent School District. Parts of Dickinson were devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The food bank also handed out disaster backpacks stocked with food and snacks for the kids to take home for the weekend, when they might have limited access to food, and enrolled students in the Backpack Buddy program, which provides nutritious foods for at-risk kids to take home on weekends.

The application for members of the food and beverage community and their suppliers to apply for Hurricane Harvey assistance from Southern Smoke and Legacy Community Health is now live at southernsmoke.org.

Saint Arnold Brewing's new limited release Fresh Hop Elissa IPA, available on draft only and brewed on the eve of Hurricane Harvey's landfall, will benefit Harvey relief, with a portion of sales of the beer going directly to the Houston Food Bank.

On Friday, September 8, more than 100 breweries, restaurants and festivals spearheaded by Saint Arnold raised more than $35,000 from their taprooms to donate to the Houston Food Bank for relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

In the immediate days following Harvey's touchdown in Houston, Saint Arnold owner and founder Brock Wagner received numerous messages from colleagues in the craft beer industry asking how they could help the Texas coastal region in the aftermath of the hurricane. Thus, #ReliefBeers was conceived. Wagner asked those businesses willing to participate to donate one dollar from each pint of beer sold in their taprooms on Friday, September 8.

All pint sales combined from two-thirds of participants raised more than $35,000, which will be donated to the Houston Food Bank on Tuesday, September 26.

MerryMuffins Owner Laura Grinstead (center) at Houston Food Bank Photo courtesy of MerryMuffins

MerryMuffins bakery has extended its Turkey Taco Love Muffin promotion and added a MerryMuffins Sunshine Sampler gift package to benefit Houston Food Bank's relief efforts for hurricane victims for the entire month of October. The Turkey Taco "Love Muffin" will be $2 until the end of October, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank. At 275 calories, the Turkey Taco muffin is made with seasoned taco meat, whole wheat tortillas, three cheeses, salsa, riced cauliflower, fat-free refried beans and onions.

Through September 30, proceeds from sales at OKRA Charity Saloon, located in Downtown's historic Market Square, will in part benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which this year is raising money for those in Houston’s food and beverage community affected by Hurricane Harvey. Thanks to a generous donation from Newman’s Own Foundation of a 3-to-1 match, total proceeds will also benefit AniMeals on Wheels, The Montrose Place and Community Cloth.

The Montrose location of pizzeria Cane Rosso will donate 100 percent of proceeds raised during its “Pies for Harvey” fundraiser on Wednesday, September 27, to those affected by Harvey flooding, according to Houstonia.

All 121 Texas locations of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will donate 100 percent of net proceeds on Wednesday, September 27, to the United Way of Greater Houston. Customers will also be able to add a donation in any amount to their order at the register or drive-through.