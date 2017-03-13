This Week in Houston Food Events: Get a Taste of the Rodeo

EXPAND Get a taste of this Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites winner at Hotel Derek all month long. Photo courtesy of Revolve Kitchen + Bar

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings, from rodeo bites to Saint Paddy's Day shenanigans:

All month long

Award-winning Trail Blazin’ Appetizer at Revolve Kitchen + Bar

In honor of winning first place in the Trail Blazin’ Appetizer/Cheese/Bread Award category at this year's Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites Competition, Hotel Derek’s Revolve Kitchen + Bar, 2525 West Loop South, has put its winning appetizer on the menu. All month long, guests can enjoy three achiote-braised pork sliders with jalapeño cabbage slaw and sriracha honey glaze for $12.

Bison Chili at Kiran’s

Kiran’s, 2925 Richmond, is offering a special Bison Chili during both lunch and dinner for the rest of the month. The chili is served over saffron basmati rice along with cheddar cheese and plantains and costs $18 for lunch and $22 for dinner.

“The Mutton Buster” at State of Grace

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, invites guests to get in the Rodeo spirit with "The Mutton Buster,” a smoky, aromatic cocktail created by beverage director Lara Creasy. The drink is made with Sheep Dip Scotch, Drambuie and a black tea syrup, with citrus notes and an egg white froth topping to resemble the sheep’s woolly fleece.

Rodeo Specials at Roost

In honor of the rodeo, Roost, 1972 Fairview, will be offering month-long specials, including a wild boar bratwurst with smoked pork belly, aged cheddar polenta and sweet n’ sour peppers ($23); Nashville hot fried chicken breast with red potato salad and garlic wilted collard greens ($24); herb roasted venison chop with butternut squash, bleu cheese barbant and shoe string onions ($39); a 44 Farms bistro burger with American cheese, pickles, bacon and burger sauce with fries ($16); smoked apple bread pudding with maple bourbon, spiced walnuts and vanilla bean ice cream ($7); and coffee n’ donut holes with crushed pistachios, salted caramel and coffee ice cream ($7).

Tuesdays, all month long

The French Experience at Café Azur

Café Azur, 4315 Montrose, will be hosting a weekly dinner series, The French Experience, every Tuesday in March in honor of National Francophile Month. French chef/owner Sidney Degaine will feature a four-course chef tasting for $69 per person, along with optional wine pairings for an additional $36 per person. The menu will change weekly to highlight popular dishes. Reservations can be made at Open Table or by calling 713-524-0070.

Tuesday, March 14

Pi Day at Ooh La La Dessert Boutique

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will offer 20 percent off all cutie, slices and whole pies to celebrate Pi Day.

Pi Day at Three Brothers Bakery

In honor of Pi Day, Three Brothers Bakery will be offering guests the chance to win a whole pecan pie if they can recite 75 numbers of the 3.14 numeral sequence (since the bakery sold out of 150 pies on last year’s Pi Day, it chose half of that total as the magic number to memorize). The one-day promotion is only available to guests who come into one of the bakery's three locations, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington.

Wednesday, March 15

Wicked Weed Beer Dinner at Nobie’s

Nobie’s, 2048 Colquitt, will host a five-course, Wicked Weed beer-paired dinner from at 6:30 p.m. Pairings include blood sausage-stuffed quail with Silencio (black sour aged in bourbon barrels); coffee-rubbed lamb with leek bread pudding and carrot alongside Old Fashioned (barrel aged ale brewed with orange and cherries); and funnel cake with a Dark Age (bourbon barrel aged imperial stout) beer float. Cost is $75 per person. For reservations, call 346-319-5919.

Boondock Saints TV Dinner at Lowbrow

This special Saint Patrick’s Day TV Dinner Night, held at Lowbrow, 1601 West Main, from 8 to 10 p.m., features a screening of Boondock Saints, plus corned beef sandwiches, Kerrygold potato salad, heritage cabbage and Guinness cupcakes with Baileys Cream frosting. Email manager@lowbrowhouston.com or call 281-501-8288 for reservations.

Thursday, March 16

Lepra-CON Midtown Pub Crawl

Salt 'n Pepper Group will be hosting its first annual Lepra-CON Midtown Pub Crawl, starting at Irish Cowboy, 2300 Louisiana, at 8 p.m. At 9 p.m., head to 3rd Floor, 2303 Smith, then move downstairs to Pub Fiction at 10 p.m. before finishing the night at Shot Bar, 2315 Bagby, at 11 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite Leprechaun or St. Pat's themed character and receive $3 green beers. If you finish the crawl, you’ll get a complimentary wristband for the Midtown's 7th Annual Biggest St. Patrick's Festival held on Friday through Sunday.

Friday, March 17

Saint Patrick's Day

Check out our Saint Patrick’s Day Guide for the full lineup of eats, drinks and shenanigans.

Saturday, March 18

4th Annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery

Celebrate four years at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from 2 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance ($45 day of) and include four beer tokens, a limited edition pint glass and access to the main lot, food trucks and live entertainment. VIP tickets available for $125 in advance ($150 day of) and include an open bar, limited edition pint glass, light bites, an Eatsie Boy’s pig roast, and access to the main party, VIP areas and an extended beer list. The event is rain or shine.

EXPAND Celebrate the Persian New Year with friends and family at Roost. Photo courtesy of Roost

Sunday, March 19 through Monday, March 20

Persian New Year at Roost

In honor of the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz, chef Kevin Naderi will be hosting two family-style dinner events at Roost, 1972 Fairview. On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., 50 seats will be available; and on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m., a more intimate, 20-seat dinner will take place. Feast on traditional dishes like dolmeh felfel (bell peppers stuffed with orzo and golden raisins, herbs, caramelized onion and pimento peppers, then stewed in light tomato sauce), ash reshteh (traditional herb and egg noodle soup with garlic, onion and mint served with a dollop of fermented yogurt), ghormeh sabzi (rich green stew with chopped herbs, kidney beans, and braised lamb) and kooloocheh (dessert bread filled with cinnamon, sugar and almonds), all served family-style. Cost is $80 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity.

