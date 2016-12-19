This Week in Houston Food Events: A 5-Year "OG Dinner" & Holiday Fun

EXPAND Triniti's "OG Dinner" is a blast from the past. Photo courtesy of Triniti Restaurant

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings, from holiday movie screenings to Christmas brunch:

Monday, December 19

Movie Night: A Christmas Story & Prancer at Axelrad Beer Garden

From 7 to 11 p.m., cozy up with a blanket and some craft brews to enjoy movie night at Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabama.

Monday through Saturday

Christmas Week at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, is open for family (and beer)-friendly holiday fun. Kids of all ages are welcome to take pictures with Santa on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday—it’s free, just bring a phone or camera and snap away. There will also be a holiday bake sale, root beer floats made with Fat Cat Creamery ice cream, showings of the brewery’s favorite Christmas movies, Home Alone and Die Hard, on Thursday and Friday nights, and a naughty Santa appearance on Friday. For the entire lineup of events, check out Saint Arnold’s website or Facebook page.

Tuesday, December 20

A Christmas Story at Karbach

Fact: It’s not a holiday without a showing of A Christmas Story. Karbach Brewing Company, 2032 Karbach, has invited Alamo Drafthouse to play it on the big screen, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes three beer tokens, the film screening and a Yule Shoot Your Eye Out stemmed souvenir glass. There is limited seating available, but you can bring your own lawn chair. A food truck will be onsite and the restaurant will be open (outside food is also welcome).

OG Dinner at Triniti Restaurant

Triniti Restaurant, 2815 South Shepherd, is turning five years old, and to celebrate, executive chef Ryan Hildebrand is bringing Triniti back to its roots, with a few new twists to keep the restaurant moving forward. First, he will welcome back several of its original chefs—including Greg Lowry, Matt Lovelace and Pastry Chef Samantha Mendoza (Killen’s) —for an eight-course “OG Dinner”. Seating is at 7:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour to start and cost is $95/person, plus an additional $45 with pairings. The next night, the restaurant will launch its new winter menu.

Wednesday, December 21

Home Alone 2 TV Dinner Night at Lowbrow

Lowbrow, 1601 West Main, is hosting its weekly TV Dinner night, this time with a showing of a holiday classic alongside Buffalo Bayou brews, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Winter Jazz Series at Ibiza’s Next Door

Ibiza’s Next Door, 2450 Louisiana, continues Clark Cooper Concepts’ Winter Jazz series with Leron Thomas. The Houston native American jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist will be giving guests a reason to celebrate the holiday season with live music from 8 to 11 p.m. The series continues at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, on Sundays, January 8 and January 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian Christmas Eve tradition. Photo by Jana Reifegerste

Wednesday through Saturday

Feast of Seven Fishes at Coppa Osteria

Coppa Osteria, 5210 Morningside, will be hosting an Italian holiday dinner series from Wednesday, December 21 through Saturday, December 24. The Feast of Seven Fishes, or Festa dei sette pesci, will be offered in the dining room beginning at 5 pm. for $45 per person. Dishes include olive oil poached tuna, marinated mussels, fra diavlo with homemade fusili pasta and Gulf fish baked in parchment. Reservations can be made by calling 713-522-3535.

Thursday, December 22

Bingo on the Porch at Ousie’s Table

Guests can enjoy a fun Bingo night at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with the first game beginning at 6:30 and play continuing until 9:30 p.m. The playing and the prizes are essentially free, but to get a card each player must order a cocktail or a food item. Additional cards are available for $1. There is also a special light bites and cocktail menu created for the games. Tickets are required to play and can be acquired on eventbrite.com. Space is limited to 200 people.

Friday, December 23

Saint Arnold’s Naughty List at Conservatory

Underground food hall and beer garden Conservatory, 1010 Prairie, will be going naughty this holiday season, with 30 taps from Saint Arnold (the brewery that paved the way) offered all day long.

Saturday – Sunday

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Hanukkah Specials

Check out our 2016 Holiday Dining Guide, with festivities ranging from elegant French affairs to family-friendly brunches.

Sunday, December 25

Black Christmas III at Moon Tower Inn

Moon Tower Inn, 3004 Canal, is offering locals the perfect way to escape family with its third annual Black Christmas, from 5 p.m to 2 a.m. The sudworks will have a ton of huge beers to help take the edge off, with more than 35 beers above ten percent ABV. Guests can take pictures with Black Metal Santa on his Throne of Kegs and enjoy face-blasting metal from Thundertank from 9 to 10 p.m.

