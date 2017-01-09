This Week in Houston Food Events: A Janis Joplin Burger & Brooklyn Pop-Up

EXPAND Don't miss the January specials at Hopdoddy Burger Bar. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

From a Houston Marathon watch party to a Brooklyn burger pop-up, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Now through select dates in January

January specials at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Through Sunday, January 22, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will be offering the Janis Joplin Burger ($10). The burger features a housemade hempseed patty topped with cheddar cheese, sunflower sprouts, avocado, basil pesto and horseradish honey mustard on a whole wheat bun. Through Sunday, January 29, guests can enjoy a Frozen Banana Shake ($6), a handspun milkshake that features honey-roasted bananas and rich chocolate sauce swirled together and topped with a chocolate dipped banana chip; and the Blood Orange Bourbon ($8), made with fresh squeezed orange juice, blood orange simple syrup, sweet agave nectar, bourbon and fresh mint shaken together and served over ice.

Tuesday, January 10

Wine Dinner at Kuu Restaurant

Kuu Restaurant, 947 Gessner, will host its first wine dinner of 2017, featuring five courses with pairings and special guest Robert Foley. Cost is $185 per person. Call 713-461-1688.

Wednesday, January 11

Bowfinger TV Dinner Night with 512 Brewing at Lowbrow

Catch a screening of Bowfinger alongside a multi-course TV dinner and $5 beer specials from 512 Brewing at Lowbrow, 1601 West Main, from 8 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND When Emmy Squared's sandwich makes its way from Brooklyn to Houston, you pay it a visit. Photo by Jeff Amador

Thursday, January 12

Emily & Emmy Squared Pop-Up at Cane Rosso (Montrose)

The Montrose location of Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum, is set to kick off a series of Guest Chef Nights with a special pop-up dinner from Matthew and Emily Hyland of Brooklyn’s acclaimed restaurants, Emily & Emmy Squared (owner Jay Jerrier and his culinary team visited the restaurants in the summer of 2016 and haven't stopped thinking about their meals there since). Get a taste of Emily’s much-lauded Emmy Burger, as well as the Spicy Chicken Sandwich from sister restaurant, Emmy Squared. Limited quantities of each sandwich will be available each night and proceeds from the burger and sandwich sales will be donated to Cane Rosso Rescue, the charity dog-rescue group that Jerrier started in 2014. Cane Rosso pizzas and salads will also be available at the events.

The Prisoner Wine Co. Wine Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be hosting a Prisoner Wine Co. Dinner on from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The five-course meal, including wine pairings with Prisoner Wine Company, costs $120, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-528-2264.

Friday, January 13

Pinot Noir Tasting at Pappas Bros. Houston Galleria

Journey through the great Pinot Noirs of the United States and France at Pappas Bros Steakhouse - Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. From the golden slope of the Cote d'Or to the hills and valleys of California and Oregon, the magical grape has a myriad of variations. Cost is $95 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-658-1995

Saturday, January 14

Urban Harvest Fruit Tree Sale at Rice University

Urban Harvest will host its annual Fruit Tree Sale at Rice University’s Greenbriar Lot, 5600 Greenbriar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Now in its 17th year, the event is an opportunity for gardeners of all skill levels to shop for more than 125 varieties of fruit trees adapted to grow in Houston. urbanharvest.org/fruit-tree-sale.

Beats, BBQ & Brews at Axelrad Beer Garden

Beginning this month and returning the second Saturday of each month, Blood Bros. BBQ’s monthly Beats + BBQ + Brews event will be moving to Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabama. Get smoked 44 Farms chuck ribs and beef brisket, pork ribs, smoked boudin, Black Hill Meats sausage sandwiches and roasted creamed corn.

Free Wine Tasting with La Galette des Rois at French Country Wines

In a tip of the beret to the joyous French tradition of the Feast of Epiphany, French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, invites guests to an afternoon wine tasting featuring slices of the rich La Galette des Rois, or King’s Cake. Unlike the King’s Cakes people think of for Mardi Gras from New Orleans, La Galette des Rois is a crown-shaped cake made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond paste filling. The cake is made in the shape of the magi’s head gear, and it became common to bake a coin, a bean or a porcelain baby into the cake. Whomever finds it was supposed to experience good fortune and is named King or Queen for the day. The Wine Tasting is free and the public is invited from noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

Houston Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, will be opening up shop early (7 a.m.), so that guests can cheer on the Houston Marathon runners.

Pig Roast at West Alabama Ice House

The guys from True Bark BBQ will be roasting a pig alongside smoked ribs, brisket, and pulled pork at West Alabama Ice House, 1919 West Alabama, from noon to 7 p.m.

