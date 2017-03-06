This Week in Houston Food Events: A Texas Tiki Disco

EXPAND Anvil's Texas Tiki Disco comes to Nightingale Room. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings, from a pop-up "Texas Tiki Disco" to a beer-fueled ladies night:

Monday through Tuesday

Texas Tiki Disco at Nightingale Room

Last year, the Anvil team took over the Chicago tiki bar, Lost Lake, and themed the pop-up a “Texas Tiki Disco.” Since Anvil is currently closed for renovations, the team is bringing the action back to Nightingale Room, 308 Main, with all-new drinks — think tropical takes on classic cocktails and shareable punch bowls, a killer disco playlist and all the proper shiny decor that a disco party brings. The party goes on from 4 p.m. to midnight, both nights.

Monday, March 6

Grand Opening of Hopdoddy Rice Village

Hopdoddy Burger Rice Village, 5510 Morningside, Suite 100, is here, and in addition to serving the burger bar’s classics, it’s bringing a new mainstay menu item, the Hoss’ Hot Chicken, a fried Nashville hot chicken breast with housemade baby kale slaw on a bun. The Rice Village location will also support Houston nonprofit The Periwinkle Foundation through its Goodnight for a Good Cause program, which donates $1 of each Goodnight Burger to the organization. The Periwinkle Foundation is dedicated to developing and providing programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Taste of Italy Houston at the Omni Houston Hotel

The Omni Hotel, 4 Riverway, will host the third annual Taste of Italy — the largest food and wine fair in the U.S. devoted exclusively to Italian wines and food products — beginning at 11 a.m. It's open to the public for the first time, and guests can expect more than 60 Italian winemakers and food producers offering samples of their products to media (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), wine and food trade and restaurant professionals (noon to 6 p.m.), and consumers (3 to 6 p.m.). For the first time, this year’s event will also feature four break-out events: two wine tastings and seminars organized by the Vinitaly International Academy; a wine tasting to be moderated by celebrity sommelier David Lynch, author of Vino Italiano; and a Carbonara seminar moderated by Houston food writers J.C. Reid (Houston Chronicle) and Jeremy Parzen (DoBianchi.com). The Carbonara panel will also include Houston chefs Paul Petronella and William Wright, who will be preparing the celebrated dish especially for the occasion.

Bishop’s Barrel Cellar Tasting at Cottonwood

Aaron Inkrott, Saint Arnold’s wood cellar manager, will be at Cottonwood, 3422 North Shepherd, to guide guests through a tasting of eight Bishop’s Barrel releases: BB8 through BB15. The tasting begins at 7:30 p.m. and costs $30 per person. Call Cottonwood at 713-802-0410 to RSVP or purchase tickets online.

Tuesday, March 7

Wild Turkey Whiskey Tasting at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is hosting a Wild Turkey whiskey tasting at 6:30 p.m., with special guest and Texas brand ambassador Bruce Russell. Tickets are $20 each and all proceeds will go to the Rescue Pets Movement.

Wednesday, March 8

Historical Hindenburg – Zeppelin Dinner at Charivari

At 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to a special throwback dinner at Charivari, 2521 Bagby. Chef Johann Schuster and the Traubenhaus team will welcome winemaker Robert Schaetzle from Schloss Neuweier, which had its wines served on board the famed Zeppelin Blibs in the early 1900s. Schuster has re-created the menu served on the last flight of the most famous Zeppelin, “The Hindenburg,” featuring dishes such as turtle consommé and jumbo white asparagus, Westphalian ham and butter sauce. Cost is $119 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-521-7231 for reservations.

Girls Pint Out at Saint Arnold Brewery

From 6 to 9 p.m., Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, will host a Ladies Night featuring behind-the-scenes tours, eats from the kitchen, sweets from Fat Cat Creamery and (obviously) beer. Tickets are $20 and include beer for the evening and a commemorative pint glass, with $5 from each going to the Houston Area Women’s Center.

Thursday, March 9

Cartavio Rum Dinner at Churrascos Sugar Land

From 6 to 11 p.m., Churrascos Sugar Land, 1520 Lake Pointe, will be offering a Cartavio Rum dinner. For $54.95 per person, enjoy five rum-paired courses, from ahi tuna ceviche served alongside a jalapeño mojito to smoked spare ribs with a rum-based Sazerac. See the full menu on Facebook.

EXPAND Learn as enchilada queen Sylvia Casares makes her "North of the Border" favorites. Photo courtesy of Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Saturday, March 11

Krewe of Cajuns & Cowboys 12th Annual Spring Crawfish Boil at Irish Cowboy

You can feel good about pinching, peeling and munching, because this annual springtime crawfish boil benefits the Texas Children’s Hospital. Held at Irish Cowboy, 2300 Louisiana, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free crawfish and beer while supplies last. Tito's Vodka will also be donating $1 for every Tito's drink ordered at the bar. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Enchilada Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

From 1 to 4 p.m., chef and owner Sylvia Casares of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, will be rolling tortillas and showing guests how to prepare her “North of the Border” enchilada favorites — like the Lubbock (West Texas-style), Laguna Madre (crab enchiladas) and Donna (beef enchiladas ). Cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 713-334-7295.

9th Anniversary Party at Southern Star Brewing Company

Celebrate nine years of beers at Southern Star Brewing Company, 3525 North Frazier, from 4 to 10 p.m. The first 500 folks will receive a specialty 9th Anniversary pint glass and three beer tickets for $20. Guests can expect live music on the biergarten stage and food trucks including KAOW Kajun Asian On Wheels, El Guajillo Food Truck and KNE BBQ.

