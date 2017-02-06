This Week in Houston Food Events: Beer, Cheese & Romance

EXPAND What's better than a beer tasting? A beer tasting paired with cheese. Photo by Michela Simoncini

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings, from romantically sweet, savory and boozy pairings from local favorites to a gumbo showdown:

Monday, February 6

International Frozen Yogurt Day at Yogurtland

Yogurtland will celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day, offering free yogurt and toppings from 4 to 7 p.m. (local time) at all of its locations around the world. Yogurtland has teamed up with Hershey’s to showcase two delicious flavors for this event– peanut butter cup and chocolate milkshake. These flavors will be available throughout the month of February.

The Day After Sh*t Show Industry Party at Lucky’s Pub

Close out the EaDo End-Zone festivities with an industry party at Lucky's Pub, 801 St. Emanuel. The event is free to attend and features pampering tents, casino games, raffle giveaways, food vendors and live music.

Wednesday, February 8

Community Giving Day at Whole Foods Market Houston

At the next Community Giving Day, Houston area Whole Foods Market stores will donate 5 percent of net sales to Houston Zoo’s conservation efforts and pollinator education.

Third Anniversary Dinner at Kuu

Kuu, 947 Gessner, invites guests to celebrate its third anniversary with a special four-course meal (with beverage pairings), offered for $55 per person. Seatings are available at 6 and 8 p.m. Call 713-461-1688 for reservations.

Wine Tasting at Hot Topping Pizza

Join Hot Toppings, 7705 Westheimer, for its first Quarterly Wine Tasting of 2017. A fine selection of wines, including those currently on tap, will be available for tasting from 6 to 10 p.m. The tasting costs $20 (paid the night of the event) and includes a small pizza, eight sample tickets and entry into the evening’s raffles.

Thursday, February 9

Indulge in Chocolate: A Store Stroll at Central Market

As part of its two-week Chocolate Festival, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hosting a cocoa-fueled tasting event from 5 to 7 p.m. Shoppers can sample some of the world’s finest crowd-pleasing classics and avant-garde chocolate items. Attendees can learn about how chocolate is made, discover unexpected pairings and delight in the abundance of new products. This self-guided tour of Central Market’s chocolate wonderland begins at the main entrance to the store. The event is free with registration online at CentralMarket.com.

Friday, February 10

Clos des Fous Wine Dinner at Américas River Oaks

Américas, 2040 West Gray, will be hosting a special five-course wine dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. For $55.95 per person, enjoy dishes such as empanada de pollo, Peruvian shrimp and lobster bisque, pan-roasted petite filet, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin and tres leches.

Friday – Saturday

Tapas on the Trails at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Tapas on the Trails at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, offered on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. (last admittance at 8 p.m.) and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. (last admittance at 7 p.m.). Guests can enjoy a softly lit walk through the Arboretum’s nature sanctuary, pausing along the way to indulge in five delicious courses paired perfectly with carefully selected beers and wines. Tickets available for members and non-members ranging from $75 to $85.

The Rouxpour is just one of the talented competitors at this weekend's Gumbo Smackdown. Photo by Troy Fields

Saturday, February 11

Houstonia Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square

The city’s finest chefs will compete for the title of Best Gumbo at Houstonia Magazine’s 4th Annual Gumbo Smackdown, held at Sugar Land Town Square from noon to 4 p.m. Competitors include chefs from Beaver's, Bernie's Burger Bus, Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Peli Peli Galleria, to name a few. Tickets ($40 in advance, $45 day of) include unlimited food and drink.

Valentine’s Day Whiskey & Chocolate Tasting at Reserve 101

Beginning at 7 p.m., chase whiskey with chocolate at Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline. The special Valentine’s Day tasting features distillers editions of Oban, Lagavulin, Cragganmore and Dalwhinnie, paired alongside artisan chocolates from Cacao & Cardamom. Tickets (limited) are $75 per couple.

Sunday, February 12

Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting its annual Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing from 3 to 5 p.m. For $25 per person, enjoy Saint Arnold’s handcrafted beers paired with Texas-made cheeses selected and brought by the Houston Dairymaids.

