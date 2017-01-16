This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate Nine Years at Reserve 101

EXPAND Celebrate nine years of cocktails and fun at Reserve 101. Photo by Rebecca Wright

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings, from a whiskey-fueled anniversary celebration to truffle throwdown:

Now through Tuesday, January 24

Citrus Fest at Central Market

From sweet to sour and tangy to spicy, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will stock its shelves with more than 40 peak-of-season citrus varieties during Citrus Fest.

Monday, January 16

Cúrate, Katie Button and Catalan Throwback at Underbelly

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a very special Spanish-inspired throwback dinner at Underbelly, 1100 Westhimer. The Cúrate, Katie Button and Catalan Throwback dinner will feature throwback Catalan dishes and new dishes that could show up on the One Fifth Romance Languages menu, plus dishes inspired by Katie Button’s cookbook, Cúrate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen.

Truffle Masters at the Hobby Center

The 2017 Truffle Masters will be held at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby, from 7 to 10 p.m. Top local chefs will be using DR | Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful truffles to create decadent dishes and compete for the title of “2017 Truffle Master,” with the lineup of 24 chefs including Sidney Degaine from Café Azur, Robert Del Grande from Café Annie, David Denis from Le Mistral and Manabu Horiuchi from Kata Robata. Guests can taste the dishes alongside an open bar for beer and wine. Tickets are $150 for general admission and $250 for VIP (with one hour early admission, caviar samples and special drinks). Proceeds from the event will benefit Houston culinary and hospitality scholarship programs.

Dinner with my Friends at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, owner Rebecca Masson hosts its monthly Dinner with my Friends, this time featuring Richie Nakano of IDK Restaurant Group. The collaborative six-course dinner features a bubbly reception and costs $90 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), with an optional wine pairing available for $45. Enjoy dishes such as Bigeye tuna with avocado and vinegared rice, soba with uni, and tare-glazed pork with creamy polenta.

Tuesday, January 17

Shochu Class and Tasting at Izakaya

At 5:30 p.m., Midtown’s Izakaya, 318 Gray, is hosting a late-afternoon Shochu class and tasting, led by an expert representative from JFC International Inc. Izakaya houses Houston’s largest selection of the trendy beverage, a popular Japanese distilled spirit made with barley, sweet potatoes, rice, buckwheat and brown sugar, among other innumerable ingredients. Guests will taste a selection of Shochu flavors and styles with a discussion on what makes each different, how they are made and various ways to enjoy them, plus enjoy light food fare prepared by chef Jean Philippe Gaston. The cost of the class, which includes the food and sake, is $45 per person. Registration is limited so reservations are required. Call 713-527-8988.

Wednesday, January 18

9 Year Anniversary Celebration at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is celebrating its ninth anniversary with an all day celebration. The bar will be bringing out exclusive bottles and toasting to nearly a decade of offering the best whiskey selection in town from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Houston Small Plates & Sips Launch Party at Ritual

Houston foodie fixture Erin Hicks, author of the popular “Houston Classic” cookbook series, is readying Houstonians for cooler temperatures with her soon-to-be released Houston Soups & Sips, which features sought-after recipes from some of Houston’s hottest restaurants . Hicks’ launch party will be held at Ritual, 602 Studewood, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friends and fans can enjoy complimentary soup samples from featured restaurants, as well as visit with Hicks in person and purchase a personalized copy.

Thursday, January 19

Galveston Island Beer Dinner at Brasserie 1895

Get five courses paired with Galveston Island Brewing's finest brews at Brasserie 1895, 607 South Friendswood. Limited seating is available from 5 to 10 p.m. for $70 per person. RSVP at 832-385-2278.

Fresh and Light Citrus Dinner at Central Market

From 6:30 to 9 p.m., food writer and cooking instructor Marcia Smart will lead a hands-on class at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer. Bring a bright note to winter meals through citrus dishes such as Oven-roasted Salmon with Blood Orange, Lemon and Fennel and Meyer Lemon Tart with Pistachio Crust. Cost is $60 per person.

Eureka Heights Beer Dinner at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill

Cedar Creek Bar & Grill, 1034 West 20th, will host a special five-course beer dinner with Eureka Heights Brewing Co. from 7 to 9 p.m. Get five courses and five beers for $55.

Friday, January 20

Taste Barrell at Federal American Grill

Houston Whiskey Social will be hosting a Barrell Bourbon tasting at Federal American Grill, 510 Shepherd, from 7 to 10 p.m. Barrell Bourbon's own Will Schragis will be in town to showcase Barrell's lineup of Cask Strength glory. Tickets for the event are $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity and will include more than six different Barrell offerings. Email KHart@HoustonWhiskeySocial.com for tickets.

Saturday, January 21

B-52 Barrel Fest at B-52 Brewing

The inaugural B-52 Barrel Fest will take place at B-52 Brewing Co., 12470 Milroy, from noon to 7 p.m. Guests can taste more than 30 different barrel-aged beers, aged in a variety of barrels including Bourbon, Brandy, Chardonnay and American Oak. Tickets are $45 and include admission, a souvenir glass and ten four-ounce pours. Designated driver tickets are available for $15. Many offerings will also be available to purchase in bottles to-go, and all beers (some extremely rare) will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at Galveston’s the Strand

This year’s festival features the popular chili and expanded beer festival, plus live music, a 5K fun run/walk, a washer pitching tournament, a jackpot margarita contest, vendors and a historical strand merchant walk-about. Tickets start at $12 ($15 day of) for the chili tasting and $34 ($39 day of) for the beer tasting, with additional combo, tasting and VIP packages available.

