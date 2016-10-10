This Week in Houston Food Events: Cupcakes and Gumbo and Burgers, Oh My!

EXPAND Ooh La La's Cupcake of the Month is spooky and sweet. Photo by Dragana Harris

From a whiskey affair to a burger pop-up, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

October's Cupcake of the Month at Ooh La La Dessert Boutique

Ooh La La’s Cupcake of the Month is a Monster Cookie Cupcake. With vanilla cake that is studded with chocolate and peanut butter chips and topped with fluffy peanut butter and M&M cookie dough icing, the sweet treat is made even sweeter with the addition of some adorable peepers. The cupcake will be offered at all three locations throughout October.

Tuesday, October 11

Paella Night at Eight Row Flint

Continuing the Tuesday night dinner series, Revival Market charcutier Andrew Vaserfirer will be making paella at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. Inspired by the early paellas that were cooked outdoors over wood-burning fires in Valencia on the Eastern coast of Spain, each paella will be cooked in a clay vessel on a live-fire grill. Vaserfirer will be making his own Andalusian sausage with a selection of seafood—mussels, shrimp—and rabbit, a classic Spanish tradition. All food service begins at 5 p.m. and will be served until they sell out. The regular menu is always available as well.

Dim Sum Tuesdays at Lucille’s

On the second Tuesday of each month, Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, offers guests the opportunity to partake in a dim sum-style dinner service. Seatings will be taken from 5 to 9 p.m. Cost is $7 to $15 per plate, with craft cocktail flights starting at $21, plus tax and gratuity.

Jordan Winery Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will welcome Jonathan Whitehead from Jordan Winery Napa Valley for a very special wine dinner, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The winery has offered up some back vintages from its library in Magnums (1.5L bottles), and six wines will be served, each perfectly paired with the chef Mark Schmidt’s award-winning creations. Cost is $145 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Spots can be secured by calling 713-861-8666.

Edi Kante Wine Dinner at Da Marco

Winemaker Edi Kante will be presenting his wines from the Carso area of Friuli at a special wine dinner at Da Marco, 1520 Westheimer. Beginning at 7 p.m., chef Marco Wiles will be pairing the wines with the Venetian, Austro-Hungarian influenced food of his home region, Friuli. Cost is $125 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and seating is limited. For reservations, call 713-807-8857.

Liberty Kitchen's Gumbo Days will raise money for its Freedom Stings Fund. Photo by Troy Fields

Wednesday through Sunday

First Annual National Gumbo Days at Liberty Kitchen

During National Gumdo Days, each Liberty Kitchen location will feature a Chef’s Special Gumbo recipe ($14), and 35 percent of sales will be donated to F.E.E.D. TX Restaurant Groups’ new Freedom Stings Fund. Created to identify and give back to organizations and institutions that have a positive impact on communities across all borders, this year’s funds will be used to purchase portable MVP water filters to aid those suffering from the 2016 earthquakes in Ecuador. Gumbo dishes include a Smoked Texas Quail and Duck Confit Gumbo at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse and Smoked Chicken, Oyster and Crawfish Gumbo with ground tasso dirty rice and hushpuppies at Little Liberty.

Wednesday, October 12

Mayacamas Vineyard Wine Dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, invites guests for a wine dinner featuring Mayacamas Vineyard, beginning at 6:45 p.m. Executive chef Tommy Elbashary will prepare a four-course, wine-paired meal, with dishes such as tenderloin with corn soufflé and miniature chocolate and carrot cake bites. The dinner will be offered for $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and seating is limited. RSVP at 713-862-1814 or kristin@bbbutchers.com.

Texas Monthly’s Whiskey Affair at Silver Street Studios

Whiskey lovers are invited to join Texas Monthly for an old-fashioned good time, as the magazine presents top-shelf whiskeys and classic food pairings at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $85, offering tastings from more than 30 brown spirits, seminars and interactive experiences, couture cocktails by celebrated mixologists, and hearty hors d’oeuvres by local restaurants. VIP tickets are $125, offering an enhanced experience with early admission from 6 to 7p.m. and VIP gift bags.

Thursday, October 13

Back to the ‘80s Bingo Night at Hotel Derek

Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South, is going back to the ‘80s with Bingo Night from 6 to 9 p.m. The hotel will take guests back in time, with ‘80s-themed drinks and light bites during the game. Availability is limited. RSVP to ladyderek@destinationhotels.com.

Friday, October 14

Bordeaux Wine Tasting: The Bold & The Beautiful at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse - Galleria

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Galleria Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, will showcase varietals from the renowned region of Bordeaux, as guests taste diverse samplings alongside steakhouse eats. While Cabernet and Merlot dominate the red wines produced from this region, the Houston Galleria wine team will highlight a few of their favorite white and sweet wines as well. Cost is $115 per person. For reservations, call 713-780-7352.

Saturday, October 15

Grand Opening at Good Dog Houston – Montrose

Last month, Good Dog Houston opened its new Montrose location, 1312 West Alabama. The hot dog slingers are now ready to celebrate with a Grand Opening party from 5 to 10 p.m. Festivities will include live music by the Journey Agents, a photo booth, cart from Fat Cat Creamery, beer tent featuring 8th Wonder Brewery, and hot dog and pint specials all day.

Sunday, October 16

Shake Shack Pop Up at Pass & Provisions

In anticipation of its first Houston location, Shake Shack is popping up at Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, from 1 to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to get a first taste of the ShackBurgers and crinkle cut fries alongside Provisions wood-fired pizzas and soft serve. Saint Arnold and 8th Wonder will be bringing the beers to help it all down.

